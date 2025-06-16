India has entered a new phase with the start of a fresh era in Indian cricket, led by the newly appointed captain Shubman Gill. Gill has assumed the Test captaincy from Rohit Sharma, who has concluded his red-ball career prior to the England Test series.

The Test series between India and England will signify the start of a new chapter in Indian cricket, led by Shubman Gill. The 25-year-old has taken over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma, who has announced his retirement from this format prior to the series. Virat Kohli has also followed suit, bringing an end to his Test career. Additionally, Mohammed Shami has not been included in the squad due to fitness issues, and it has been confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will not participate in all five Tests of the series.

Given that the Indian team is undergoing a transition and lacks ample experience, the series against England will pose a significant challenge. The responsibility will fall on senior players such as KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant, who have considerable experience playing in England; however, Michael Clarke believes that Kuldeep Yadav could also emerge as a game-changer for the visitors. Kuldeep has already made a name for himself as one of India's top match-winners, boasting 305 wickets across all formats.

Kuldeep has consistently stepped up in high-pressure situations with his wicket-taking ability. Notably, he went without a wicket in a Test match only once, which occurred in 2018 at Lord's against England. Clarke suggests that Kuldeep could also prove to be a pivotal player for the new Indian team.

"I love seeing Kuldeep Yadav. He has earned the right to be India's first spinner. He is a match-winner, an X-factor, and I feel that if India win the series, Kuldeep Yadav could be the difference. He is that big a player in the Indian team," Clarke told Boria Majumdar on Revsportz.

"He is looking confident and bowling as well as I have ever seen him. He is so ready for the opportunity. He wants the big stage and believes he can take a wicket for India when no one else can't, you need those players in England," he added.

Kuldeep has limited experience in Test cricket in England. He participated in a single Test at Lord's during the 2018 tour, where he struggled and did not take any wickets. Nevertheless, he has developed significantly as a player, and there are widespread speculations that he may be chosen to start as the primary spinner in the team over Ravindra Jadeja.

