'If they have something in mind...': BCCI clears air on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI future ahead of 2027 World Cup

With the England Test series concluded and no international matches scheduled until the Asia Cup begins in September in the UAE, speculation about Kohli and Rohit's international cricket futures has captivated Indian fans.

On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) addressed gossip about what Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will do in One Day Internationals (ODIs). This came after a report hinted that their international careers might be over by October. If that happens, India would be missing two main players for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

Now that the England Test series is done and there are no international games until the Asia Cup in September in the UAE, Indian fans are really interested in what Kohli and Rohit will do next in international cricket. This started because of a report from Dainik Jagran, saying that Kohli and Rohit might finish their ODI careers during the tour of Australia in October. The report also stated that if they want to keep playing until 2027, they have to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is India's domestic List A tournament, to stay in shape and have a chance to be picked. The report said that the BCCI wanting them to play domestically might make the two players think about retiring.

But, a BCCI source who knows what is going on told PTI, but did not want to be named, that the Indian board is not worried right now about what Kohli and Rohit will do. They are mostly thinking about the Asia Cup coming up and getting ready for the T20 World Cup next year.

"Obviously, if they (Rohit and Kohli) have something in mind, they would tell the BCCI brass like they did before the England Test tour. But from an Indian team's perspective, the next big assignment is the T20 World Cup in February and preparations before that. The immediate focus will be on sending the best team for the Asia Cup T20 tournament, hoping all players are fit and available," the source said.

The report additionally indicated that the BCCI would not rush into a decision of this kind, particularly considering the considerable public interest in the two players. The PTI report also refuted media speculation regarding the BCCI planning a farewell match for them in Sydney on October 25. A source from the BCCI who is knowledgeable about the situation confirmed that no such conversations have occurred to date.

Kohli and Rohit last represented the Indian team in the Champions Trophy earlier this year in the UAE, where India secured the title. However, neither player has participated in competitive cricket since the end of the Indian Premier League.

Also read| 'Play only if...': Sourav Ganguly’s BIG statement fuels Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ODI retirement speculation