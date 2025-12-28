'If they don't want it, we have no desire either': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's sharp reply to India's no-handshake policy

Mohsin Naqvi has responded sharply to India’s no-handshake policy, saying Pakistan has “no desire either” if the gesture isn’t wanted. The blunt remark has reignited debate over sportsmanship, diplomacy and the Spirit of Cricket amid ongoing India–Pakistan tensions.

On Sunday, Mohsin Naqvi, the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), once again commented on India's no-handshake policy, emphasizing that Pakistan has no intention of reciprocating if the BCCI maintains its position. Since September, the Indian men's and women's teams have declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts during international matches, citing solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack that occurred in April.

This policy was initially implemented by the Indian T20I team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, during the men's Asia Cup in September. The Indian women's team later adopted the same approach at the ODI World Cup, followed by the U19 men's teams during the Asia Cup earlier this month and the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha.

While speaking to reporters, Naqvi stated that Pakistan would only engage with India on equal footing and clarified that the PCB does not intend to impose any gestures. He reiterated that Pakistan desires cricket to remain free from political interference and will respect whatever position India decides to adopt.

“Our belief remains the same even today, and believe me, the Prime Minister himself has told me twice that we shouldn’t let politics come into all of this. From day one, our stance has been that cricket and politics should remain separate. On that day, Sarfaraz must have told you what kind of attitude was shown, and what it was like,” Naqvi said in a press conference in Lahore.

"If they don’t want to shake hands, then we have no particular desire to do so either. Whatever happens, it will happen on an equal footing with India. And you will see, this approach will continue going forward. It’s not possible for them to do one thing and for us to back down — that simply won’t happen,” the PCB chief added.

Naqvi's comments followed accusations from Pakistan U19 mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed, who labeled the Indian team's actions as "unethical" during the Asia Cup final earlier this month. Subsequent reports indicated that the PCB chief was contemplating bringing this issue to the ICC's attention.

Prior to the tournament in the UAE, the ICC had reportedly urged the BCCI to rethink its no-handshake policy, highlighting the importance of keeping politics out of junior-level cricket. Ultimately, the decision was left to the Indian board's judgment. Nevertheless, the BCCI opted to uphold its stance, maintaining the policy during both the group-stage match against Pakistan and the final.

Also read| Dressing room in turmoil? Gautam Gambhir's Shubman Gill T20 World Cup omission leaves Team India players 'confused' and 'insecure'