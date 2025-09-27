Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'If they don't come...': Salman Agha reacts as Suryakumar Yadav skips captains’ photoshoot ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

The captains’ photoshoot, a traditional pre-final event, was reportedly canceled because of India’s decision not to participate. This incident added to the tensions and controversies already present in the tournament, including the ongoing handshake row between the teams.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 11:42 PM IST

'If they don't come...': Salman Agha reacts as Suryakumar Yadav skips captains’ photoshoot ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final
Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, responded to the news that India's Suryakumar Yadav chose to forgo the pre-final captain's photoshoot with the Asia Cup trophy. Team India made a bold statement against Pakistan by declining the customary handshake with their players during the toss and after the match. The league and Super Four phases of the tournament were marked by lavish celebrations and intense confrontations among players. This has only heightened the rivalry between the two teams, yet when it comes to actual play, India has thoroughly outperformed Pakistan on both occasions thus far.

Agha addressed the reports, stating that he doesn't pay much attention to it, and that the Pakistan team will adhere to the Asian Cricket Council's protocol.

“They can do whatever they want, we will just follow the protocol. The rest is up to them—if they want to come, they come, and if they don’t, we can’t do anything,” Agha told reporters during a press interaction ahead of Sunday’s clash.

The captain of Pakistan has eliminated all outside distractions in preparation for the Asia Cup final, emphasizing that the team is entirely concentrated on performing well and striving for a win.

"We don’t focus on what we can’t control. Media talk, outside noise—we ignore it. Our goal is the Asia Cup. We came here to play good cricket, and tomorrow we’ll aim to win the final," he said.

India outperformed Pakistan on both occasions, first during the group stage and then in the Super Fours, with opener Abhishek Sharma and spinner Varun Chakravarthy leading the charge, both of whom are the top-ranked batter and bowler in T20 cricket.

Following the Super Four match, India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav remarked that the cricket rivalry with Pakistan has diminished, highlighting India’s recent strong performance against them.

Nonetheless, Agha emphasized that the IND-PAK matchup still holds the same level of intensity. He acknowledged that his team’s errors have been detrimental in past matches and emphasized that reducing mistakes will be crucial in the Asia Cup final.

"Yes, Pakistan-India games always carry pressure. If I say otherwise, it would be wrong. But the truth is, we made more mistakes than them, which is why we lost. In these games, the team that makes fewer mistakes usually wins. Tomorrow, our goal is to reduce mistakes," he said.

Also read| Sanju Samson OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN? India's likely playing XI against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final

Also read| Sanju Samson OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN? India's likely playing XI against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final
