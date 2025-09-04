Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, calls it 'fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery'; Dulquer Salmaan replies

Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here

Citizens from THESE countries can now enter India without passport, visa; know rules here

Who is Yuki Bhambri? India’s tennis star partnering Michael Venus to Grand Slam doubles glory

From Harnaaz Sandhu-Sonam Bajwa to Janhvi Kapoor-Sanya Malhotra: 5 female pairings we can't wait to see on-screen

'Not a single MLA will remain, BJP will face...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches scathing attack on Opposition

Trump moves Supreme Court after lower court calls tariffs 'illegal'; mentions India in appeal

'If they are hungry enough...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma urged to play overseas domestic cricket ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

India-US ties: Beyond simplistic binaries

Don 3: Will Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan join Ranveer Singh in third part of franchise? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, calls it 'fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery'; Dulquer Salmaan replies

Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, Dulquer Salmaan replies

Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here

Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here

Citizens from THESE countries can now enter India without passport, visa; know rules here

Citizens from THESE countries can now enter India without passport, visa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'If they are hungry enough...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma urged to play overseas domestic cricket ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

Irfan Pathan also highlighted the need for continuous game time and not relying solely on IPL for match practice, hinting that regular domestic involvement abroad will keep them sharp, fit, and mentally ready for big tournaments.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 03:53 PM IST

'If they are hungry enough...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma urged to play overseas domestic cricket ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have both stepped away from T20I and Test cricket within just a year. Moving forward, they will exclusively participate in ODIs for India. The iconic pair is set to return to the field in Australia for a three-match ODI series scheduled for late October. However, there are worries about their ability to remain active for India until the ODI World Cup in 2027, given the limited number of ODIs leading up to it. In light of this, former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta has proposed that the duo should engage in domestic cricket in England and Australia.

During a conversation with RevSportz, Deep Dasgupta mentioned that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might only have the opportunity to play 8-9 ODIs before the ODI World Cup 2027. Therefore, it is essential for them to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and some domestic matches in England, Australia, and South Africa to maintain their form.

"For example, IPL will be there for two months. Then they will be playing 7-8 ODIs or maybe 8-9. Now between that, you've got the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Then, if they want, they can go and play 50 overs in England. So you have options to keep playing cricket, might not be at the highest level or international, but you still have," Dasgupta said.

“I don't know if there is a possibility, maybe go to South Africa or maybe go to Australia and play some 50-over games there. I know, as far as England is concerned, that's definitely an option. I don’t know much about the rules involved with South Africa, Australia though, but the bottom line is the hunger. If they are hungry enough, they will find a way," he added.

Despite the speculation about their potential exclusion from the team following the ODI series in Australia, Deep Dasgupta asserted that no one has the authority to dictate when they should cease playing.

"Nobody has got that right. We never told them to start, so we are nobody to tell them when to stop. They stop when they stop. It's completely up to them," Dasgupta said.

"Yes, as far as selection is concerned, we are in a performance-oriented industry. You keep performing, you stay. There is absolutely no two ways about it. I saw recently pictures of him (Rohit), he is looking fit, he is up and running and up for the challenge coming towards him," he added.

Given that their positions in the ODI World Cup are uncertain due to their age and rising competition, it is viewed as crucial for them to engage in consistent domestic cricket in challenging conditions as part of their preparation.

The BCCI and various experts have stated that there will be candid discussions regarding the future roles of both players, highlighting the importance of performance rather than reputation, and the necessity to remain fit and engaged through more regular competitive play.

This guidance is in line with worldwide trends for veteran players aiming to prolong their careers and uphold international standards in the face of younger challengers.

Also read| 'From the struggles and sacrifices...': India's Champions Trophy winner announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, who cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR..., became first tribal IAS officer from THIS Indian state
Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, who cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR...
Sanjay Leela Bhansali in big trouble? FIR filed against filmmaker for alleged... on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's Love & War sets
Sanjay Leela Bhansali in big trouble? FIR filed against filmmaker for...
Nishaanchi trailer: Aaishvary Thackeray impresses in double role in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur-style crime drama
Nishaanchi trailer: Aaishvary Thackeray plays double role in Anurag Kashyap film
CBSE's Big Digital Push: Board invites students of THESE classes to create educational podcasts, social media content; Here's all you need to know
CBSE's Big Digital Push: Board invites students of these classes to create educa
Gurugram Metro Expansion: Phase-1 construction worth Rs 1,277 crore to begin from...
Gurugram Metro Expansion: Phase-1 construction worth Rs 1,277 crore to begin...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE