'If they are hungry enough...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma urged to play overseas domestic cricket ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

Irfan Pathan also highlighted the need for continuous game time and not relying solely on IPL for match practice, hinting that regular domestic involvement abroad will keep them sharp, fit, and mentally ready for big tournaments.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have both stepped away from T20I and Test cricket within just a year. Moving forward, they will exclusively participate in ODIs for India. The iconic pair is set to return to the field in Australia for a three-match ODI series scheduled for late October. However, there are worries about their ability to remain active for India until the ODI World Cup in 2027, given the limited number of ODIs leading up to it. In light of this, former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta has proposed that the duo should engage in domestic cricket in England and Australia.

During a conversation with RevSportz, Deep Dasgupta mentioned that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might only have the opportunity to play 8-9 ODIs before the ODI World Cup 2027. Therefore, it is essential for them to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and some domestic matches in England, Australia, and South Africa to maintain their form.

"For example, IPL will be there for two months. Then they will be playing 7-8 ODIs or maybe 8-9. Now between that, you've got the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Then, if they want, they can go and play 50 overs in England. So you have options to keep playing cricket, might not be at the highest level or international, but you still have," Dasgupta said.

“I don't know if there is a possibility, maybe go to South Africa or maybe go to Australia and play some 50-over games there. I know, as far as England is concerned, that's definitely an option. I don’t know much about the rules involved with South Africa, Australia though, but the bottom line is the hunger. If they are hungry enough, they will find a way," he added.

Despite the speculation about their potential exclusion from the team following the ODI series in Australia, Deep Dasgupta asserted that no one has the authority to dictate when they should cease playing.

"Nobody has got that right. We never told them to start, so we are nobody to tell them when to stop. They stop when they stop. It's completely up to them," Dasgupta said.

"Yes, as far as selection is concerned, we are in a performance-oriented industry. You keep performing, you stay. There is absolutely no two ways about it. I saw recently pictures of him (Rohit), he is looking fit, he is up and running and up for the challenge coming towards him," he added.

Given that their positions in the ODI World Cup are uncertain due to their age and rising competition, it is viewed as crucial for them to engage in consistent domestic cricket in challenging conditions as part of their preparation.

The BCCI and various experts have stated that there will be candid discussions regarding the future roles of both players, highlighting the importance of performance rather than reputation, and the necessity to remain fit and engaged through more regular competitive play.

This guidance is in line with worldwide trends for veteran players aiming to prolong their careers and uphold international standards in the face of younger challengers.

