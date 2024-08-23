Twitter
'If the money is good ...': Rahul Dravid's witty response when asked about an actor to portray him in his biopic

How Shubham Nigam & Quest Labs AI are bringing an AI revolution in growth and personalization

School roof collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, 40 children injured, 5 critical

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Is Janmashtami on August 25 or 26? Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals and more

Is KL Rahul retiring from international cricket? Viral Instagram post fuels rumors

Cricket

'If the money is good ...': Rahul Dravid's witty response when asked about an actor to portray him in his biopic

At the CEAT Cricket Awards held on Wednesday, Dravid participated in a Q&A session where he was asked about his ideal choice for an actor to portray him in a biopic.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 04:04 PM IST

'If the money is good ...': Rahul Dravid's witty response when asked about an actor to portray him in his biopic
File Photo
Rahul Dravid's recent witty response to speculation surrounding a potential biopic about his life has quickly gained traction on social media. The former Indian cricketer humorously stated that he would consider playing himself in the film if the financial compensation was enticing enough.

At the CEAT Cricket Awards held on Wednesday, August 21, Dravid participated in a Q&A session where he was asked about his ideal choice for an actor to portray him in a biopic. Known for his quick wit, Dravid amusingly declared that he would be more than willing to take on the role himself.

"If the money is good enough, I will play it myself," Dravid said.

Although Dravid was renowned as one of the top batters during his playing career, he unfortunately never achieved success in the World Cup. However, he did lead the Indian team to victory as a coach in the T20 World Cup. The Indian team emerged victorious over South Africa in the final match held in Barbados, winning by seven runs. This triumph marked the end of India's long-awaited quest for an ICC trophy, with Dravid being recognized for his significant contribution to the team's success.

Throughout his illustrious career, Rahul Dravid was celebrated for his impeccable technique and unwavering determination. He amassed an impressive 13,288 runs in 164 Test matches and 10,889 runs in 344 One Day Internationals. His First Class career was equally remarkable, with 23,794 runs from 298 matches. Despite his numerous achievements, Dravid also faced criticism, particularly following India's premature exit from the 2007 Cricket World Cup under his leadership.

In recent years, biopics focusing on Indian cricket icons have gained popularity, with films dedicated to the likes of MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, Pravin Tambe, and Mithali Raj. The latest addition to this trend is a biopic centered on former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, recently announced by T-Series. As Indian cricket continues to immortalize its heroes through the medium of cinema, Dravid's legendary career stands out as a captivating narrative in its own right.

Also read| Is KL Rahul retiring from international cricket? Viral Instagram post fuels rumors

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
