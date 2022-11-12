Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'I will put my name if the captain...': Mark Wood on whether he will play T20 World Cup final against Pakistan

Wood's pace has given England's attack more bite in Australia, with the 32-year-old taking nine wickets in the group stage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 10:12 PM IST

'I will put my name if the captain...': Mark Wood on whether he will play T20 World Cup final against Pakistan
File Photo

Mark Wood, who was unable to play in the semi-final against India, is a doubtful selection for Sunday's final against Pakistan. But he insists he'll be ready if his captain, Jos Butler requires him.

“If the captain desperately needs me and I’m fit enough then I’ll put my name in the hat like everyone else,” Mark Wood said on BBC podcast “Good Pace for Radio’

“I tried my best to make the last game but I couldn’t bowl at the intensity and speeds required to play for England.I couldn’t get my hip going. Hopefully if required I can try and get it right for this game – I don’t know if I’ll be able to,” he added.

Wood, who missed the entire summer due to an elbow injury, was a standout in the recent series win against Pakistan in Pakistan.

He knocked out batsmen with pace and helped Pakistan pick out the "weaklings" in the middle order ahead of the World Cup.

Wood's pace has given England's attack more bite in Australia, with the 32-year-old taking nine wickets in the group stage.

The fast bowler missed the Indian Premier League this year after suffering an elbow injury during England's test series in the West Indies, and the squad will be hoping that he heals before the test series in Pakistan which begins on December 1.

READ| PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup final: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report of MCG

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Who is Aindrila Sharma? Why the cancer survivor actress is now on a ventilator
Statue of Unity, Thiruvalluvar statue : Know 5 tallest statues built in India, their height
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi promote Double XL, Sidharth Malhotra attends Thank God premiere
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
IAS Tina Dabi chairs meeting in Jaisalmer ahead of Diwali, know what she directed authorities for festival preps
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pune: Woman gets her 28-year-old lover married to her 15-year-old daughter, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.