'I will put my name if the captain...': Mark Wood on whether he will play T20 World Cup final against Pakistan

File Photo

Mark Wood, who was unable to play in the semi-final against India, is a doubtful selection for Sunday's final against Pakistan. But he insists he'll be ready if his captain, Jos Butler requires him.

“If the captain desperately needs me and I’m fit enough then I’ll put my name in the hat like everyone else,” Mark Wood said on BBC podcast “Good Pace for Radio’

“I tried my best to make the last game but I couldn’t bowl at the intensity and speeds required to play for England.I couldn’t get my hip going. Hopefully if required I can try and get it right for this game – I don’t know if I’ll be able to,” he added.

England prepare for the ultimate battle against Pakistan #T20WorldCup #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/LtjhRd610f — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 12, 2022

Wood, who missed the entire summer due to an elbow injury, was a standout in the recent series win against Pakistan in Pakistan.

He knocked out batsmen with pace and helped Pakistan pick out the "weaklings" in the middle order ahead of the World Cup.

Wood's pace has given England's attack more bite in Australia, with the 32-year-old taking nine wickets in the group stage.

The fast bowler missed the Indian Premier League this year after suffering an elbow injury during England's test series in the West Indies, and the squad will be hoping that he heals before the test series in Pakistan which begins on December 1.

READ| PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup final: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report of MCG