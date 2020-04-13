If T20 World Cup gets pushed, then I don’t think you will see MS Dhoni in blue jersey: Aakash Chopra

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was to be the return of MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batsman has not played a single match for Indian since the 2019 World Cup semi-finals exit.

While all expected to see the player in action, the postponement of the IPL due to the coronavirus pandemic has got fans questioning the cricketer's future. While many are saying, he will make a return, cricket pundits feel his time with the Indian team is up. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on Sunday said that he feels MS Dhoni might have quietly moved away from Indian cricket.

While talking to Pakistan legend Ramiz Raja in a Youtube video, Chopra said that Dhoni might have played his last match for India in Manchester. “MS Dhoni has not told anyone anything. He has a different story. What almost everyone thinks is that he might return to the Indian team if he performs well in the IPL. But I personally feel he played his final match for India at Manchester against New Zealand,” he said.

“Since then, he has not made himself available to the team. He has not been dropped. I feel he has made up his mind that he is no longer going to play for India,” he added.

However, Chopra added that Dhoni could return if he receives a call from BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, or coach Ravi Shastri or skipper Virat Kohli.

“Unless, of course, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli or Ravi Shastri pick up the phone and tell Dhoni to help the team out in the T20 World Cup. If they tell Dhoni that they want him to play the World Cup, then there is a chance he could return,” he said.

“Otherwise, in my opinion, Dhoni has made up his mind that ‘I am not going to play, I don’t need a farewell match. I came quietly, I will leave quietly’. He doesn’t need grandstanding. He is not that kind of player,” the former batsman and now commentator added.