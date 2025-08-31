'If someone pokes me or gets in my face...': Nitish Rana breaks silence on verbal spat with Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025 eliminator

Rana admitted to responding with sixes after the provocation and stated that he has never started fights but will always stand his ground if challenged. Following the incident, Rathi was fined 80 percent of his match fee while Rana faced a 50 percent deduction.

Nitish Rana, the captain of West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League 2025, has finally addressed the heated confrontation with South Delhi Superstarz's spinner, Digvesh Rathi, that occurred during the Eliminator match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. Tensions escalated between the two players, leading to some verbal exchanges. The incident began when Rathi hesitated just before bowling, prompting Rana to mimic him on the subsequent delivery. Ultimately, the left-handed batsman had the last laugh, hitting a six in that same over.

Rathi, however, was not satisfied and had some words for Rana. Unfazed, Rana confronted the spinner directly, which led to the other players from South Delhi Superstarz stepping in to separate them.

Although Rana chose not to reveal the specifics of their on-field altercation, the West Delhi Lions captain made it clear that he will never back down when someone challenges him or gets too close for comfort.

In the Eliminator match, Rana went on to score an impressive unbeaten 134 runs off just 55 balls, leading his team to victory in their chase of 202 runs, finishing with seven wickets in hand and 17 balls remaining.

“It’s not about who’s right or wrong. He came to win the match for his team, and I came to win for mine. But respecting the game of cricket is my responsibility, and it's his as well. He was the one who started it, I won’t say how or what happened because that would be unfair," Rana said during a media interaction, according to India Today.

"But yes, if someone pokes me or gets in my face, I’m not someone who will just sit quietly. Because this is how I’ve always played my cricket. If someone pokes me, and they think they’ll get me out by provoking me, then I can also hit back with sixes. What happened yesterday was an example of that,” he added.

Nitish showcased his exceptional form in the second qualifier of the current tournament, delivering an impressive innings of 45 runs, which included four boundaries and two sixes.

