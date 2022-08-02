Search icon
If Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya face the last 12 balls, India are losing: Rashid Latif

Ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has made a bold claim about Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 07:49 PM IST

Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya are two names who have cemented their place in India's squad ahead of the T20I World Cup in Australia in November. Both of them will be crucial in providing a cutting-edge to India's middle-order and their heroics were on display in the third ODI against England. 

The Men in Blue had suffered a top-order collapse against the Three Lions, but Pant and Pandya combined to lethal effect and helped their side to a memorable victory. Pant scored a century in the match while Pandya was also unplayable that day. 

Despite their heroics in the past, former Pakistani skipper Rashid Latif feels that the duo won't be able to do the job at the T20I World Cup 2022. Latif was questioned about Dinesh Karthik's form, given his recent heroics helped Team India beat West Indies in the first T20I. 

However, the veteran said that if it comes down to Karthik, then it could ring alarm bells for India. 

"In franchise cricket he is fine but when it comes to playing for India, they have 3 to 4 quality batters. How and where will he (Karthik) bat in those 20 overs. But yes, if after him, it comes down to Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant playing the last 12 balls, India are losing the game," said Latif, on Caught Behind YouTube show.

He further added, "So, I believe that till franchise cricket, it is fine – he has a free hand there – but if against international teams like Pakistan and Australia, he is getting to bat, it means that the top order is damaged." 

Karthik played some stupendous cricket for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022 and made a comeback to the Indian team. He has since played some handy knocks for the side, and it seems that he has all but confirmed his place for the World Cup as a finisher. 

