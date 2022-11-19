Search icon
'If RCB wins this one, they will win three, four quickly': AB de Villiers backs RCB to lift IPL trophy

Former South African batting great AB de Villiers is set to embark on a new journey with the team, taking on a new role within the setup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

AB de Villiers played 11 IPL seasons for RCB.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore player AB de Villiers believes the Bangalore-based team has the potential to win multiple Indian Premier Leagues if they win their first. 

Speaking to Star Sports De Villiers said that T20 cricket is a bit of a gamble, and he hopes that luck would be on RCB's side in the upcoming events.

"It's been how many seasons now? Quite a few, 14 or 15 or whatever. So, they would love to break the shackles. I think if RCB wins this one then, they'll probably win two, three, four quickly but let's wait and see what happens, T20 cricket is a bit of a gamble sometimes, anything can happen. Especially knockout games, but hopefully RCB's turn is around the corner,” said de Villiers in a Star Sports video.

Former South African batting great AB de Villiers is set to embark on a new journey with the team, taking on a new role within the setup. AB   recently visited Bengaluru to discuss his new role with the franchise and confirmed that he will be in attendance for the opening home game of the season with former RCB teammate and explosive Caribbean batter Chris Gayle.

According to reports, de Villiers might mentor the Faf du Plessis-led squad ahead of the IPL 2023 and play a key role in the mini-auction in December.

RCB is one of three teams in the Indian Premier League that has never won the title. Last season, RCB advanced to the tournament's playoffs before being eliminated by Rajasthan Royals.

