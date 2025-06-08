Gavaskar has conveyed his profound sorrow following the unfortunate stampede incident that occurred outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's victory celebration.

Batting icon Sunil Gavaskar conveyed his profound sadness regarding the heartbreaking stampede that occurred outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in the loss of 11 lives during the celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first IPL title victory. The unfortunate mismanagement culminated in this tragic event, where 11 individuals perished and over 50 sustained injuries as a large crowd gathered to partake in the team's victory festivities on Wednesday.

Gavaskar expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and recognized the intense emotions felt by RCB supporters, who had eagerly awaited 18 long years to celebrate their team's inaugural IPL championship. The legendary batsman, who provided commentary during the IPL, praised RCB for their outstanding performance throughout the season, which ultimately led to their first title.

“If RCB had won the Trophy in the first few years, there would not have been this outpouring of emotion as happened after the long wait of 18 years. Other teams have won but their celebrations have been a lot less frenetic maybe because their fans didn’t have to wait this long. The slogan ‘Ee saala cup naamde’ seemed to be like a millstone around the necks of the team. This year, when that slogan was barely heard, the team played some superb cricket, most of it away from their fans," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid Day.

The iconic batsman emphasized RCB's impressive performance in away matches throughout IPL 2025, mentioning that supporters had come together to offer the team a unique tribute for their hard work. He also expressed sincere sympathies to those who experienced the loss of loved ones in the tragic event.

“They won every single game they played away, which is a new record in the IPL. No wonder the home fans wanted to give them a special ovation. Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their loved ones. Prayers of the fans can change fortunes, and there’s no doubt that the prayers of their loved ones made a contribution to bringing that elusive Cup to Bengaluru,” he added.

Gavaskar contemplated the devastating tragedy while also emphasizing the profound affection RCB fans hold for their team, which has provided them with great happiness over the last two months and ultimately fulfilled their long-standing desire for an IPL title.

“What a tragedy? The loss of lives due to a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium is heartbreaking indeed. All that those people wanted was a glimpse of the players who had given them so much joy and happiness over the years, especially in the last two months. The IPL Trophy, which they kept hoping would be theirs every year but never did, was finally coming to them after a wait of 18 years," he added.

RCB has encountered significant criticism for continuing with the victory celebrations merely a day after their title triumph, leaving the administration and law enforcement with insufficient time to implement adequate security measures for an event of such magnitude. The newly-crowned champions declared a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the 11 supporters who tragically lost their lives in the stampede.

