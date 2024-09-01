'If PM Modi agrees....': Ex-Pakistan star's massive take on PCB vs BCCI tussle over 2025 Champions Trophy row

Pakistan has been selected as the host nation for the tournament, but the issue of India's participation remains unresolved.

The Champions Trophy 2025 has been a topic of much discussion and speculation in recent days. Pakistan has been selected as the host nation for the tournament, but the issue of India's participation remains unresolved. The ongoing political tensions between the two countries have prevented them from engaging in a bilateral series since 2013. In 2023, India declined to participate in the Asia Cup in Pakistan, leading to the tournament being co-hosted by Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has rejected a proposed hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, adding further complexity to the situation. Adding to the intrigue, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has recently been appointed as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). It is anticipated that his leadership will have a significant impact on the future of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali has weighed in on the current situation, emphasizing that the outcome now hinges on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For those unfamiliar with the details, PM Modi has received an invitation to attend a two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Governments meeting in Pakistan in October.

"Now, the entire decision lies on the shoulders of PM Narendra Modi. If he agrees then India may travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. Otherwise, the ball will be in ICC's court and then Jay Shah will have a tough time in taking a call," Basit Ali on his YouTube channel.

During a recent interview with Sports Tak, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria expressed his belief that India should reconsider traveling to Pakistan for the upcoming competition. He strongly advocated for Dubai as a more suitable venue for the event.

"Looking at the situation in Pakistan, I have to say that the Indian team should not go to Pakistan, and Pakistan should think about it, and then the ICC will make its decision, and most likely, it will be a hybrid model, it will played in Dubai. The media gets hype, everyone's videos get likes because the big manjan is good so it will sell. So I think this is a reality and it will definitely be a hybrid model," he said.

“The safety of the players is the first priority. The safety of the players is the first priority. Respect is the second priority. There are many things. I think BCCI is doing a great job. I think all the countries will accept the final decision. I think it will be a hybrid model,” he added.

