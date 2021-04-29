IPL 2021: If MS Dhoni doesn't play next year, can Kane Williamson lead CSK? Pragyan Ojha has THIS to say

When one talks about Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the person that comes to mind is the wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni. The legendary cricketer is in the last leg of his glittering career and had retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020.

The CSK's 'Thala' continued to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and fans are nothing but happy, however, now being over 39 years of age, it is important for the franchise to look for a successor who can take up Dhoni's place.

Talking about the same, former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha suggested a candidate whom the CSK side can look at. Ojha opined that CSK's Ravindra Jadeja can don the role of the vice-captain and can be of help to the captain.

But when it comes to lead the side, Ojha believes Kane Williamson should be the next skipper. Ojha stated that Williamson is underutilized by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and that in the mega auctions next year, CSK should go for him, if MS Dhoni does not play next year.

"He (Ravindra Jadeja) can be a vice-captain where if you need some help then he can be your guy. But if you’re talking about captaincy, then if there’s one guy who can do it, it’s Kane Williamson.

"He isn’t being utilized much there (at SRH). Mega-auction is next year, if MS Dhoni is playing then this question shouldn’t arise in the first place. However, if he doesn’t play then you can bring in Kane Williamson as a captain,” said Ojha as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Earlier, the CSK side thrashed SRH with 7 wickets to spare. While it was Chennai’s 5th win of the tournament, Hyderabad suffered their 5th loss.

SRH skipper David Warner admitted that he batted slowly, however, he heaped praise on Williamson and said that the New Zealand batsman got the side to a respectable total.

Warner added that Williamson will surely bat at the No. 4 slot. The Australian cricketer concluded that he soaked up too many deliveries.

"I take full responsibility for the way I batted, it was really slow. Found a lot of fielders and I got frustrated. The way Manish batted was exceptional. Kane got us to a respectable total, but I take full responsibility as it was a total below par.

"He (Kane) was going to bat four no matter what. That is where he bats, that is his job. Just that I soaked up too many balls. It’s about being positive, it’s a good batting surface. We have a day game here as well," said Warner in the post-match presentation ceremony.