If Jay Shah becomes the next ICC chairman, who will succeed him as BCCI secretary?

The incoming ICC chairman is set to assume office on December 1, with the deadline for nomination submissions being August 27.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 06:32 AM IST

File Photo
The odds are in favor of Jay Shah assuming the role of the next ICC Chairman, however, it remains uncertain whether he will choose to join the world governing body. In the event that Shah decides to move on, the question arises as to who will succeed him as BCCI secretary. Shah is reportedly supported by 15 out of 16 members on the ICC Board, but he has less than 96 hours to make a decision, considering he still has one year remaining in his second consecutive term as BCCI secretary.

The incoming ICC chairman is set to assume office on December 1, with the deadline for nomination submissions being August 27.

Following the conclusion of his term in October 2025, Shah will be required to undergo a mandatory three-year cooling-off period before being eligible to return to the prestigious cricket board.

There is currently uncertainty surrounding who will succeed Shah as the head of the BCCI, as neither he nor his close associates have revealed his immediate plans.

Potential candidates being considered include Rajiv Shukla, a Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha who currently serves as the BCCI vice-president. It is possible that Shukla may be asked to take on the role of secretary for a one-year term, as vice-presidents in the BCCI are often seen as figureheads.

Another contender is Ashish Shelar, a prominent figure in the Maharashtra BJP and the current BCCI treasurer. While Shelar is known for his political acumen, the role of BCCI secretary is demanding and time-consuming. However, given his influence, he remains a strong candidate for the position.

Arun Dhumal, the current IPL Chairman, is also being considered due to his experience within the organization. Having previously served as treasurer and now overseeing the lucrative IPL, Dhumal is well-equipped to lead the board. It is possible that a simple swap of positions between Dhumal and Shukla could be a viable solution, although the BCCI has been known to surprise with unexpected appointments.

One important figure in the current BCCI administration is Joint Secretary Devajit Lon Saikia. While he may not be the most well-known name, he plays a crucial role in the organization. It is possible that he could be promoted to a higher position in the future.

Regardless of the various possibilities, there will definitely be a new candidate added to the list of office-bearers if Shah decides to officially join the team. This change could bring a fresh perspective and new energy to the organization.

