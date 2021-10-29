'If it's good enough for Cristiano...': David Warner recreates Ronaldo's act of removing Coca-Cola bottles - WATCH

Australia opener David Warner was reminded of Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo as soon as he laid eyes on the two Coca-Cola bottles during the press conference after his side's win against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Warner reckoned, "If it‘s good enough for Cristiano, it’s good enough for me." Ronaldo during the pre-match press conference of Portugal's opening game in Euro 2020 against Hungary removed the two Coca-Cola bottles kept on the table and then took the water bottle in his hand saying, "Drink water."

Ronaldo's advertisement for drinking water didn't went well for the company as it was reported that the next day Coca Cola suffered a loss of $5.2 billion after its share had fallen by 1.6 per cent.

However, nothing of that sort took place with Warner as it was all tongue-in-cheek. Soon after he removed the bottles, the dashing left-hander was asked to put the bottles back in place.

Warner was one of the stars of Australia's 7-wicket victory against Sri Lanka as after a poor run of form and the Sunrisers Hyderabad episode, he stormed back into form playing an exquisite knock of 65 runs off 42 balls. For Australia and for the 35-year old himself, it was necessary to have some runs in his belt if the men in yellow have to advance in the T20 World Cup. Not just Warner, his opening partner and skipper Aaron Finch too returned to form with a quickfire 37 off just 23 balls.

The openers' explosion came after leg-spinner Adam Zampa's miserly spell of 2/12, which played a major role in Aussies restricting Sri Lanka to just 154 runs in the first innings.