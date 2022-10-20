DNA Explainer: What if India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match gets washed out

What if India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match gets washed out?

Team India and Pakistan are set to add another chapter to their long-standing rivalry when the two sides come face to face in Melbourne on October 23 in the second match of T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage. The two Asian giants have played each other twice already this year in the Asia Cup 2022.

Both sides will thus be looking to get one over their opponents, however, it seems as if the rain gods are planning a twist. As per multiple reports, the match between India and Pakistan could witness heavy rain, which does not come as a piece of good news for fans of either side.

According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology's weather update, Sunday would be cloudy overall in the Melbourne area with an 80% probability of showers, most likely in the evening.

Not just on Sunday, the day prior to the match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne is also set to see a massive 95% chance of rain.

"The chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming southwesterly 15 to 25 km/h during the morning then tending southerly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon," says the Australian Bureau.

Earlier, India and Pakistan's final warmup match against New Zealand and Afghanistan respectively were also washed out in Brisbane.

What if the India-Pakistan match in T20 World Cup gets washed out?

Even though fans would be hoping to see a game, a minimum of five overs need to be bowled per side for the match to go on. Otherwise, it will have to be called off, and in such a case, both sides will get one point each as per the rules of the tournament.

For every win, a team will get two points and zero points for a defeat. Similarly, a draw will see the two teams get one point each.

There is no reserve day for the Super 12 stage matches, thus the match between India and Pakistan will have to be called off if the rain gods won't be merciful.

What would a washout mean for India and Pakistan? Which team would get the advantage?

While it remains to be seen which two teams will join India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa in the Super 12 stage of Group B from the qualifying rounds, a washout would favour neither India nor Pakistan.

Since both teams would have to share the spoils, it will be an advantage for the other teams in Group B, who will have a slight advantage over both India and Pakistan if their match in Melbourne gets washed out.