Virat Kohli recently dropped a bombshell by announcing his retirement from Test cricket just days before the selection meeting for the India-England series. Everyone thought he would be heading to England for this crucial series, but he had already informed the selection committee of his decision back in April. After leading India to victory in the T20 World Cup in June, he stepped away from T20Is and is now focusing solely on ODIs.

As India gears up for its first series in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle, former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has made a bold statement regarding Virat's Test retirement. The Australian cricket legend suggested that Virat might consider coming out of retirement if India struggles in the series against England, saying, "he still loves Test cricket."

"I believe this. If India go to England and get flogged, if they lose the series 5-0 for example, I think the fans will want Virat Kohli to come out of retirement and play Test cricket again," Clarke said on Beyond23 Cricket podcast.

"And I honestly, I think if he was asked by the captain, selectors and supported by fans, if they get beaten big time in England, I think he’ll come. He still loves Test cricket. "I think his words, I think those words, like you could hear his passion for Test cricket is real."

Just a week before Virat's retirement, Rohit Sharma also decided to step away from Test cricket. This means India will be missing their top two batters when they head to England.

Shubman Gill has now taken the reins as India's new Test captain, batting at number 3. He'll have Rishabh Pant by his side, who has been a consistent presence since making his Test debut back in 2018.

Jasprit Bumrah, who many thought would be the new Test captain, unfortunately missed out on the role due to ongoing fitness concerns. The five-match Test series between India and England is set to kick off on June 20, with the final Test scheduled to take place from July 31 to August 4 in London.

