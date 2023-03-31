Search icon
If India doesn’t allow Pakistan players…: Imran Khan makes fiery remark as IPL starts

Imran Khan claimed that India “almost dictate” cricket terming it “sort of the arrogance of a super power of who they should play and who they shouldn’t.”

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 07:01 PM IST

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and World Cup winning captain Imran Khan has dropped a bombshell hours ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League 2023 season. Khan has trained his guns on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid its ongoing tussle with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Khan spoke on the issue of Pakistan players not playing in the world’s richest cricket league, the Indian Premier League (IPL). Khan slammed the BCCI for not allowing Pakistan players to play in the IPL. He accused the board of “arrogance”. However, he said that Pakistan should not be really concerned about it.

“It is unfortunate, the relationship between Pakistan and India. There is a lot of arrogance in the way India now behaves in the cricketing world as a superpower,” Khan was quoted as telling Pakistan’s Times Radio on Friday.

He said that India “almost dictate” cricket terming it “sort of the arrogance of a super power of who they should play and who they shouldn’t.”

Khan said Pakistan now has a “very good quality super league too” which attracts foreign players. He then said, “I think if India doesn’t allow Pakistan players then so be it. We have an excellent clutch of young cricketers coming up so we shouldn’t worry about it.”

