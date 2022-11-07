Search icon
If I was Bangladesh's coach, I would send all the players to see Psychologists: Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram gave a brutal assessment of Bangladesh's failures in the 2022 T20 World cup as they were beaten by Pakistan in the virtual quarter-final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 09:50 PM IST

Wasim Akram comments on Bangladeshi players

Akram has now said that if he was the captain or coach of Bangladesh, he would make them see psycologists. The former Pakistan captain also criticised the batting approach of Najmul Hasan Shanto who threw his wicket away after reaching 50.

"Bangladesh have to blame themselves. They should. If I was a captain of Bangladesh team or the coach of Bangladesh team, I will make sure these guys will see psychologists. Because at one stage, Shanto was on 54 and things were going well then. They were 73 for 2 and I thought they'll get to 160. But then Shanto stepped out and played a weird shot off Iftikhar and was bowled. If you had kept on taking singles, the score would have reached 155 comfortably," Akram told A Sports' show 'The Pavilion'.

Akram reckoned that the Bangladeshi batters should have been a bit more pragmatic in their approach and refrained from playing big shots against the opposition's best bowlers. He felt that the team would have been better placed if they would've rotated the strike more often instead of going for the glory shots. 

"In an international level, when you see a certain bowler was coming to bowl and you know that the opposition captain has brought him to take wickets, that's where you don't play a shot. You try to rotate the strike in that particular over but the Bangladesh players made up their minds to hit him and hit Shaheen only," the former left-arm pacer added.

