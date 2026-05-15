'If I have to prove...': Virat Kohli makes 2027 ODI World Cup intent clear with firm condition

Virat Kohli has reportedly made his stance on ODI World Cup participation clear, laying down a specific condition in his message to the BCCI. The development has sparked discussion over the batting icon's future plans and India's roadmap ahead of the mega event.

Scoring the most hundreds in ODI history should’ve settled the debate a long time ago, but for Virat Kohli, that’s never really been enough. Even as one of the best white-ball cricketers the sport’s ever seen, he’s constantly found himself under the spotlight—especially about his ODI future, the only format he still plays for India. Over the past year, Kohli’s been through a lot, from returning to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy to people doubting whether he still belongs in the Indian team. In a video shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, his IPL team, Kohli got candid about the ongoing pressure to keep proving himself, even at this stage of his career.

Now 37, with international T20s behind him, Kohli isn’t slowing down in the IPL—he’s racked up 484 runs from 12 innings, including a century and three fifties, putting him third on this season’s Orange Cap list. Trouble is, ODI cricket doesn’t come around often, so every time a World Cup is on the horizon, people start questioning whether Kohli and Rohit Sharma will stick around for 2027. With so few ODIs on the calendar, their futures always seem up for debate.

About next year’s World Cup, Kohli explained his mindset pretty clearly in the RCB video. If he feels the team values him and he believes he brings something to the table, he’s happy to play on. But if he ever senses he needs to keep justifying his spot, that’s not for him. “My perspective is very clear. If I add value to the team and the team sees it, I’ll be there. If I’m made to feel like I have to keep proving my worth, that’s not the place for me. I’m honest with my preparation,” he said.

He went on, “I put my head down and do the work—I’m grateful for everything cricket has given me. When I play, I give it everything. You want me to run boundary-to-boundary for 40 overs in an ODI? No problem. I prepare hard. I treat every ball like it could be my last. But if, after all that, I’m in a spot where I have to keep proving myself, I know that’s not where I belong.”

He made it even clearer—if the team or the BCCI ever act like he needs to prove his worth, he'd just walk away. That’s exactly what he said.

Take his Vijay Hazare Trophy return. A lot of people thought he might skip it, even though the BCCI said all players should play. But he suited up for Delhi after more than 20 years and smashed 208 runs in two outings—a blazing hundred and a fifty. He made it clear—it wasn’t about proving anything. “There was nobody watching at the Centre of Excellence. I asked myself, would it feel motivating? But when I decided to just play for the love of batting, it clicked. That’s all it came down to. I felt like a kid again, just playing for myself and the game,” Kohli said.

He also compared the endless need to validate himself to a regular job—one week, you’re backed; the next, you’re questioned. “Why? Either tell me from the start I’m not needed, or if you’ve picked me, let me play. Don’t keep shifting the goalposts,” he said. “If you keep riding the wave of results, you’ll never be consistent—and I’m not built like that. When I play, I know what I bring in effort and performance.”

Kohli’s also realistic. He knows you can’t guarantee amazing performances every time, but effort and commitment? That’s non-negotiable for him. “My whole lifestyle is built around cricket. I don’t suddenly start working hard before a series—I do it all year. If there’s a game, I’m ready. That’s just how I live. When people ask me about the 2027 World Cup, it feels funny. We’re barely halfway through 2026 and I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve been asked. My answer’s the same—of course I want to keep playing. Representing India at a World Cup means everything, but the value has to go both ways.”

Kohli’s numbers don’t really need defending—over 14,700 ODI runs in 311 matches, an average close to 59, a strike rate near 94, 54 hundreds, and 77 fifties. He’s shown, year after year, what elite standards look like. But hey, he’s still hungry, still playing hard, and still not done. The entire cricketing world knows what that means—there’s more to come.

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