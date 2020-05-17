'If I gave him out, I won’t make it back to hotel': Dale Steyn on how Sachin Tendulkar reached his maiden ODI double ton

When in 2010, Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden ODI double century against South Africa, it was a joyous occassion for all Indian fans. However, fast bowler Dale Steyn claims that he had got the batsman dismissed close to 200.

Steyn, while talking during the Sky Sports' Cricket Podcast with James Anderson revealed Tendulkar was batting around 190 when he went up for an LBW shout.

He said that on-field umpire Ian Gould turned it down, saying he wanted to “make it back to the hotel.”

“Tendulkar scored the first double hundred in ODI cricket, and it was against us in Gwalior. And I actually remember – I think I got him out lbw when he was about 190-odd. Ian Gould was the umpire, and he gave him not out,” the South African quick said.

“And I was like, ‘Why, why did you give him not out!? That’s so dead.’ And he was like, ‘Mate, look around – if I gave him out, I won’t make it back to the hotel.’”

However, contrary to Steyn’s claims, the scorecard from the game shows that the fast bowler bowled 31 balls to Tendulkar without any LBW shout.

When Tendulkar had reached the 190-run mark, he faced just three deliveries from Steyn, all of which were played with the bat.

As for Tendulkar, he had become the first man in the history of cricket to score an ODI double century.

The feat was achieved in the second match of the series in Gwalior on February 24 and his unbeaten 200 had helped India’s formidable 401/3, a target which South Africa fell short of by 153 runs.

Tendulkar’s 51 Test century came against South Africa in Capetown in 2011 and in that innings, Tendulkar had faced Steyn with his tail-up, calling it “one of the best spells he had faced”.

Steyn explained what it was like bowling to Tendulkar, especially in front of a packed Indian crowd.

“He was so good, and very rarely got out lbw,” added Steyn. “And, as Jimmy said, you just didn’t want to bowl a bad ball to him. Especially in a place like India. You bowl a bad ball, and he hits you four - he’s on nought and he hits you for four in Mumbai (Tendulkar’s home town), it feels like the world is closing in on you. He’s only on four not out, he may as well have been on 500.

“You feel like, ‘maybe I could bring the pace down a little bit and really focus on getting the ball in the right place for as long as I possibly can’. You just didn’t want to bowl a bad ball. You just hope one will do something off the seam or he’s got an off day, and it goes in your favour.”