'If I didn't play earlier...': Shikhar Dhawan snaps at reporter, stands firm on Pakistan boycott in WCL

Dhawan, along with other senior Indian players, has refused to take the field against Pakistan in the tournament, citing national sentiment following the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year.

In a recent media encounter, veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan lost his temper and angrily scolded a reporter who kept raising doubts about his unwavering decision to not play against Pakistan. Dhawan has been adamant about boycotting all games against the Pakistan Champions team during the current World Championship of Legends (WCL), where the incident took place.

Dhawan, along with other senior Indian players, has refused to take the field against Pakistan in the tournament, citing national sentiment following the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year. Despite his clear position, a reporter pressed him on whether he would reconsider for a potential semi-final clash.

Visibly irritated by the repeated questioning, Dhawan retorted, “You're asking this question at the wrong time and place — you shouldn't have asked it. And as I didn't play earlier, I still won't play now.”

Shikhar Dhawan angry reply on If Pakistan reaches the semi-final against you… will you still play, or ask for a day off? #WCL25 pic.twitter.com/d96yRQpsp2 — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) July 26, 2025

His terse response unequivocally shut down any speculation about a change of heart for a high-stakes knockout game. Dhawan has maintained that his decision is a matter of principle.

"The decision I took on May 11, I stand by it even today," he had stated earlier, reinforcing his commitment. "Mera desh mere liye sab kuch hai, aur desh se badhkar kuch nahi hota" (My country means everything to me, and nothing is above the nation).

Many fans are in favour of Dhawan's patriotic stance, and the video of the heated exchange has received a lot of attention online. Long before the competition started, the cricket player formally told the WCL organisers that he would not be playing against Pakistan. His recent remarks further confirm that his stance is unchangeable.

Also read| 'Not long ago...': Virat Kohli's brother takes veiled swipe at Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill amidst bowlers' struggles in England