'If I compete with my own teammates..', Sanju Samson opens up on his T20 World Cup snub

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson’s omission from India’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad surprised a lot of Indian fans and cricket experts around the world. The Indian batter had a good Indian Premier League (IPL) season and did well in the recent West Indies tour as well. However, the selectors didn’t see him fit for the Indian team going into the T20I World Cup and now the star batter has opened his heart out on the matter.

Many Indian fans have questioned Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik's inclusion in the squad owing to their current form. The wicketkeeper-batsman was recently named as the captain of India A side.

The fans of the star cricketer started various trends on social media platforms about his inclusion.

But Sanju isn’t happy about all this, and what he said in response to all this social media debate was absolute gold.

The wicketkeeper-batter in a video that is being circulated on social media platforms can be heard saying that both Rahul and Pant play for his own team and if he competes against them, then he is letting his team down.

"There is so much quality in the team that it is not easy to find a place in the number one team. But at the same time, you also have to think about yourself as well and it is important to be in the right frame of mind and think positively."

"These days on media and social media, there's a lot of talk going on that Sanju Samson should replace KL Rahul. Sanju should replace Rishabh Pant. My thinking is very clear; both KL and Pant play for my own team. If I compete with my own teammates, then I'm letting my country down".

"So, I just try to stay positive and think that whenever I get the chance, I will work and do it for the team," he can be heard saying.