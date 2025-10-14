'If I can play Ranji Trophy, I can also play...': Mohammed Shami takes blunt dig at Indian team management

Ahead of his Ranji Trophy match against Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens, Mohammed Shami spoke about his omission from the white-ball squad for the upcoming Australia tour.

Team India's star pacer Mohammed Shami recently took a dig at the team's management over his non-selection for the white-ball squad for the upcoming tour to Australia. Shami's reaction is being seen as a reply to Ajit Agarkar's recent comments on his fitness. Shami sustained a chronic heel injury from the 2023 World Cup that required ankle surgery. It has been nearly 14 months since he played an international game. Ahead of his Ranji Trophy match at Eden Gardens, Shami said that he no longer feels the need to justify his fitness.

Shami slams team management

''I have said this before. Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn't be here playing for Bengal. I think I do not need to speak on this and create a controversy. If I can play four-dayers (Ranji Trophy), I can also play 50-overs cricket,'' Sahmi told the reporters.

''About giving an update, it's not my responsibility to give an update or ask for an update. It's not my job to give updates on my fitness. My job is to go to the NCA, prepare and play matches. That's their matter who gives them updates or not. It's not my responsibility,'' he added.

Speaking about if team management continues to skip him in future fixtures, he further said, ''Keep fighting, keep playing games. If you perform well, it will benefit you as well. Selection is not in my hands. I can only prepare and play matches. I've no objection. If you don't select me, then I will come here and play for Bengal. I've no issue with it.''

For those unversed, Shami returned to action after he featured in the Duleep Trophy for East Zone earlier this year. Now, he will be representing Bengal, and his first match will be against Uttarakhand.