FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US loses top 10 spot among most powerful passports, slips to..., know which country ranks first

Meet man who is college droupout, became billionaire at 22, is co-founder of...., net worth is Rs...

Not all headaches are harmless, here's when you should worry

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra OTT release: Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Malayalam's biggest blockbuster to start streaming on...

Meet Shailesh Chandra, who started his career as manager, now leads Tata Motors as CEO

'If I can play Ranji Trophy, I can also play...': Mohammed Shami takes blunt dig at Indian team management

Malaika Arora credits THIS special retinol juice for her glowing skin; know its benefits

Palak Tiwari turns heads in bold black-and-white monochrome outfit at Lakmé Fashion Week 2025; See pics

GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality worsens; what it means

Alia Bhatt lost weight through intermittent fasting; know how it works and is it safe for you

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Announces Seat Sharing In Bihar, JDU-BJP Get 101 Each | Bihar News

Bihar Election 2025: NDA Announces Seat Sharing In Bihar, JDU-BJP Get 101 Each | Bihar News

Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Rejects RJD's 52 Seat Offer, Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav To Meet

Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Rejects RJD's 52 Seat Offer, Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav To Meet

Bihar Election: What History Tells Us About Bihar 2025 Contest? Who Was Previous Poll? | Bihar Poll

Bihar Election: What History Tells Us About Bihar 2025 Contest? Who Was Previous Poll? | Bihar Poll

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'If I can play Ranji Trophy, I can also play...': Mohammed Shami takes blunt dig at Indian team management

Ahead of his Ranji Trophy match against Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens, Mohammed Shami spoke about his omission from the white-ball squad for the upcoming Australia tour.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 08:07 PM IST

'If I can play Ranji Trophy, I can also play...': Mohammed Shami takes blunt dig at Indian team management
Mohammed Shami is not a part of Team India's squad for the Australia tour
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Team India's star pacer Mohammed Shami recently took a dig at the team's management over his non-selection for the white-ball squad for the upcoming tour to Australia. Shami's reaction is being seen as a reply to Ajit Agarkar's recent comments on his fitness. Shami sustained a chronic heel injury from the 2023 World Cup that required ankle surgery. It has been nearly 14 months since he played an international game. Ahead of his Ranji Trophy match at Eden Gardens, Shami said that he no longer feels the need to justify his fitness.

 

Shami slams team management

 

''I have said this before. Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn't be here playing for Bengal. I think I do not need to speak on this and create a controversy. If I can play four-dayers (Ranji Trophy), I can also play 50-overs cricket,'' Sahmi told the reporters.

 

''About giving an update, it's not my responsibility to give an update or ask for an update. It's not my job to give updates on my fitness. My job is to go to the NCA, prepare and play matches. That's their matter who gives them updates or not. It's not my responsibility,'' he added.

 

Speaking about if team management continues to skip him in future fixtures, he further said, ''Keep fighting, keep playing games. If you perform well, it will benefit you as well. Selection is not in my hands. I can only prepare and play matches. I've no objection. If you don't select me, then I will come here and play for Bengal. I've no issue with it.''

 

For those unversed, Shami returned to action after he featured in the Duleep Trophy for East Zone earlier this year. Now, he will be representing Bengal, and his first match will be against Uttarakhand.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar elections 2025: Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin is Left's candidate from this seat, know all about Divya Gautam
Bihar polls: Sushant Rajput's cousin is Left's candidate from this seat
After Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize win, Venezuela orders to close down its Norway Embassy, know why
After Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize win, Venezuela orders to close do
'Worst Australian team since...': Stuart Broad hits back at David Warner's 'moral victory' dig at England
Stuart Broad hits back at David Warner's 'moral victory' dig at England
Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra OTT release: Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Malayalam's biggest blockbuster to start streaming on...
Lokah Chapter 1 OTT release: Kalyani Priyadarshan film to start streaming on...
'If I can play Ranji Trophy, I can also play...': Mohammed Shami takes blunt dig at Indian team management
Mohammed Shami takes blunt dig at Indian team management
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE