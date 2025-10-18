FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

'If I am working hard...': Suryakumar Yadav admits 'fear' of losing T20I captaincy to Shubman Gill

After winning the Asia Cup 2025 recently, India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has recently admitted his fear of losing the captaincy to his deputy Shubman Gill.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 11:41 AM IST

Suryakumar Yadav is Team India's skipper in the T20I format
Suryakumar Yadav, who became Team India's T20I skipper earlier this year, replacing Rohit Sharma, has recently admitted about the fear of losing the captaincy to Shubman Gill, who is leading the Tests and ODIs squad. Ahead of Team India's tour of Australia, Gill was given the ODI captaincy as well after the red-ball format. He will also be serving as deputy to Suryakumar in the T20I format. Reacting to the rise of Gill in the leadership role, SKY has expressed his concerns about losing his captaincy in the T20I in the future.

 

Suryakumar Yadav fears of losing T20I captaincy to Shubman Gill

 

''I am very happy for him that he has become captain in two formats. He has done really well. I won’t lie, everyone feels that fear. But, it is the kind of fear that keeps you motivated,'' the Indian Express reported quoting SKY.

 

''The camaraderie between me and him (Shubman Gill) is amazing off the field and on it. I know what kind of player and human he is. So it just motivates me to do well, but I am happy for him," he added.

 

Not many know that Suryakumar made his T20I debut at the age of 31 in 2021. ''If I was someone who got affected by things like these and thought so much about it, I wouldn’t have played my first ball in international cricket the way I did. So I have left that fear behind a long time back. I believe if I am working hard on myself, following things that have to be followed, working very hard and being honest to myself, the rest will be taken care of,'' SKY further said.

 

Meanwhile, India's tour of Australia consists of 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is, with the first ODI match scheduled to start on Sunday, October 19.

