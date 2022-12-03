'If he plays enough matches, he will return to his old rhythm': Wasim Jaffer on Shikhar Dhawan

File Photo

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes Shikhar Dhawan will return to form in the forthcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, which begins on Sunday, December 4.

The veteran believes the southpaw did not receive enough game time this year since he exclusively plays ODI cricket, which is unlikely to remain the case moving into the 2023 World Cup.

"Shikhar Dhawan has not been able to play many matches because he only plays ODI cricket. India has played numerous T20s this year because of T20 World Cup. If Dhawan plays enough matches, he will return to his old rhythm", Jaffer said while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

With several ODI series slated over the coming few months, Dhawan will have enough of opportunities to show off his abilities at the top of the order.

Jaffer also praised Shikhar Dhawan's camaraderie with Rohit Sharma, as well as the top three batters including Virat Kohli, for always standing up for the Men in Blue in One-Day Internationals.

It's worth noting that Dhawan and Rohit have the most ODI opening partnership runs for India.

The two openers will want to forget their poor form and come out firing in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Kohli will want to repeat his recent T20Is success in ODIs. He finished the T20 World Cup as the leading run-scorer, with 296 runs in six matches.

The 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh will begin at 11:30 am IST on December 4.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

