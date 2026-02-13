'If he pauses...': R Ashwin suggests mind games for Usman Tariq ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup showdown

Veteran India spinner R Ashwin has proposed a bold tactical approach to unsettle Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq ahead of the high-voltage IND vs PAK match. The off-spinner’s mind-game strategy has added fresh intrigue to the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan showdown.

India is set to face Usman Tariq for the first time in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15. Tariq has caught the attention of many due to his distinctive sidearm delivery and the pause he takes before bowling, making him a challenging opponent for most batsmen. Former Indian spinner R Ashwin proposed a daring strategy to counter Tariq's pause, stating that the batsman has the option to withdraw. Ashwin emphasized that this could lead to a complicated scenario for the umpires, who would then need to issue a warning to Tariq.

“There is one thing I want to see. Who dares to do that?” Ashwin said on the YouTube show 'Ash ki baat'. “If Tariq pauses before delivery, the batter has the right to move away. The batter can say, ‘I don't know when the ball is coming, so I moved away.’”

“That will be an interesting case and a huge headache for the umpire,” he added. “The umpire will have to decide whether to warn the bowler or the batter. Odds are, and that is how cricket has worked, the bowler will be warned first.”

Ashwin has reportedly figured out a way to counter Usman Tariq’s bowling action pure experience, sharp cricketing brain. pic.twitter.com/KiLSUcR4F3 — muffatball vikrant (@Vikrant_1589) February 13, 2026

Ashwin noted that if a batsman decides to withdraw after Tariq's pause, it would disrupt the bowler's rhythm, potentially forcing him to alter his delivery style, which is no simple task.

“Imagine, this is such a big game. And Tariq has been the cynosure. He has to bowl 24 deliveries like that,” Ashwin said. “If the batter starts withdrawing, imagine the pressure on Tariq. He might have to alter his action in the middle of the game. Pakistan's trump card might turn out to be nothing.”

In the meantime, India has already finalized their strategy against Tariq. Ishan Kishan shared insights on how the team intends to approach the spinner, mentioning that they have reviewed his footage and are prepared to face him with a confident attitude.

"No, I think we have already done the preparation part, and now it is just time to watch the ball and play our natural game (on preparing to play Tariq). So if the ball is there, as a batter, we just feel like going in because it's a T20 game. And we are trying to set a good total on board. But we do have to believe in our strength as well. There's nothing like you have to prepare. I think at this level, we just watch a few videos, and we get an idea of what kind of bowling is going to happen. So we are just keeping it simple," Ishan Kishan said at the post-match presentation after Namibia clash.

Also read| 'Teri dhajjiya uda dunga': Harbhajan Singh fumes at former Pakistan cricketer over insinuating remark, issues fiery warning