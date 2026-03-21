'If he has a good season...': Cheteshwar Pujara predicts 'fired-up' Shubman Gill in IPL 2026 after T20 World Cup snub

Cheteshwar Pujara believes Shubman Gill could enter IPL 2026 with added motivation after being left out of India’s T20 World Cup plans. The veteran batter warned that a “fired-up” Gill may use the IPL stage to prove a point and deliver a standout performance for his franchise.

Veteran Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is of the opinion that Shubman Gill will experience significant pressure to reclaim his spot in the T20I team, utilizing the forthcoming IPL season as his launching pad. Even though Gill serves as India’s captain in both Tests and ODIs, he was unexpectedly left out of the T20 World Cup squad, as the management chose a different combination for the top order.

Nonetheless, there is no doubt about Gill’s capabilities, given his impressive IPL track record. In recent seasons, he has been a pivotal player for the Gujarat Titans, excelling not only as a batsman but also in a leadership role. Since 2020, he has consistently scored over 400 runs in several seasons. With such a strong performance history, the emphasis will now be on translating those achievements into a compelling argument for his return to the T20I squad, particularly as his strike rate will be scrutinized amidst increasing competition for top-order positions.

Pujara is convinced that the upcoming IPL season could be crucial for Gill’s T20I prospects, suggesting that the disappointment of being overlooked for the World Cup might serve as the ideal motivation for the young captain to make a significant impact.

“The T20 World Cup squad snub will definitely fire up Shubman Gill. He is a quality player suited for all three formats. If he has a good IPL 2026 season, he will surely put his name in India's T20I squad. He is leading the Test squad and is also the ODI captain. He is a multi-format player. If he has a good season, he will be back in the scheme of things for the Indian team," Pujara said on JioHotstar’s ‘Game Plan – Know Your Team’.

Additionally, Pujara highlighted that while Shubman will undoubtedly feel the strain of being excluded from India’s T20I lineup, the upcoming IPL presents him with the perfect opportunity to refine his strategy, enhance his strike rate, and demonstrate his capability to meet the challenges of the shortest format.

"There will be some pressure on him because he has not been part of the India squad in the shortest format. But at the same time, it is a great opportunity for him to carry on batting the way he has. He needs to try to accelerate a little more because that is something he has been working on. This IPL season is the perfect one for him to show he can bat at a strike rate of 150 to 160,” Pujara added.

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