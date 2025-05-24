Virat Kohli ended his Test career with 123 matches, scoring 9,230 runs including 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. His highest score in Test cricket is an unbeaten 254 runs making him India's fourth-highest run-scorer in this format.

In a significant development for Indian cricket, Ajit Agarkar, the Chairman of Selectors for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has publicly addressed Virat Kohli's recent announcement regarding his retirement from Test cricket. Kohli, a former captain and a beloved figure in the sport reached out to Agarkar to communicate his decision to step away from the format he has passionately championed throughout his career. Last Monday, Kohli bid farewell to Test cricket, a move that has left millions of Indian cricket fans heartbroken.

The timing of Kohli's retirement is particularly striking as he is only 36 years old—an age at which cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid continued to excel until they were 39 or 40. Following his retirement from T20 Internationals last year, many anticipated that Kohli would remain a key player in India's Test lineup as the team embarks on a new World Test Championship cycle.

The announcement of his retirement, especially so close to the upcoming tour of England took some time for fans and analysts alike to fully comprehend. While there were reports suggesting that the BCCI attempted to persuade Kohli to reconsider his decision, these efforts ultimately proved ineffective. The BCCI soon confirmed the finality of Kohli's choice. As they unveiled the 18-member squad for the England tour set to commence on June 20 at Headingley, Agarkar expressed his respect for Kohli's decision stating that when a player of Kohli's caliber feels he cannot contribute at 100 percent, it may indeed be the right time to step away from the game.

"When guys like that retire, it's always going to be big holes to fill. Even Ashwin retired a few months back. All those guys are stalwarts of Indian cricket. It’s always difficult. One way to look at it is that it's an opportunity for someone else. Obviously, I've had conversations with both of them over the last couple of months. Virat obviously reached out in early April and said he wants to finish," Agarkar, the former India pacer, said during the BCCI press conference in Mumbai on Saturday.

"We’ve seen him want to give 200 percent every ball that plays… even when he's not batting and in the field. He had given everything that he had and if he can’t keep up to the standards that he’s set for himself over the years and how good he has been, maybe it was time for him."

The upcoming Test series in England marks the first occasion since 2011 that the Indian cricket team will compete without the presence of key players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin. In light of this significant transition, Agarkar expressed optimism about the future, emphasizing his hope that emerging talents will rise to the occasion and make impactful contributions to the team.

"It's tough for him; you've got to respect that. They have earned that respect, both of them, and the one thing with great players is that they are true to themselves. When you've got a guy who's played 123 Test matches, you will obviously miss them. It's tough to fill that spot, but it’s an opportunity for someone else. He has shown what needs to be done to succeed at this level," Agarkar added.

