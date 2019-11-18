'If domestic cricket improves, Pakistan cricket will also move forward': Imran Khan on Sarfarz Ahmed, Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed was sacked from T20I and ODI captaincy ahead of their Australia tour.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was also removed from the team in all three formats by the PCB last month after Pakistan were whitewashed 0-3 in a T20 series at home by a weak Sri Lankan team.

Now wanting him to make a come back to the national squad, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised Sarfaraz to focus on domestic cricket.

Khan, the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Cricket Board, also backed the appointment of Misbah-ul-Haq as head coach and chief selector.

“I don’t think the performance and form of a player should be judged by T20 cricket but through Test and One-day cricket. He can come back to the national team, he should focus on domestic cricket,” Khan said when asked about Sarfaraz.

While talking about the appointment of Misbah as head coach and chief selector, Khan said, “It is a constructive move to appoint Misbah as he is an honest and unbiased personality who has loads of experience behind him.

“I think Misbah will turn out to be a good choice and Pakistan will improve and do well in Test and ODI cricket under him. He has this talent in him that he can groom the players and also improve their performance,” he added according to PTI.

According to Khan, he supported the new domestic first-class season - in which only six provincial teams are competing on home and away basis - and said the move will lead to a better cricket system in the country.

“If our domestic cricket improves, then Pakistan cricket will also move forward.”