'If Dinesh Karthik or Hardik Pandya hit those..': Harris Rauf reveals emotions after getting hit by Virat Kohli

Pakistani pacer Harris Rauf lauded Virat Kohli and stated that only he could have hit those iconic sixes at MCG against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 12:19 AM IST

Virat Kohli played a sublime unbeaten knock of 82 runs as he helped Team India chase down 160 runs to defeat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 opening match for the two sides. India were in a spot of bother, but Kohli and Hardik Pandya rescued the Men in Blue to seal a memorable win. 

Pakistani pacer Harris Rauf lauded Kohli and stated that only he could have hit those sixes against Pakistan, revealing he did not feel 'hurt' getting hit by Kohli, considering his 'class'. 

It was a special occasion with a packed MCG treated to the Kohli masterclass as India successfully chased down the required 160-run target on the final ball, with Ravichandran Ashwin hitting the winning boundary.

READ| Chetan Sharma applies for BCCI selector's role again after being sacked as chief selector, say reports

Rauf spoke to Cricwick, and relived the knock from Kohli, lauding his ability to take on any bowler in the world. 

"The way he played in the World Cup, that is his class, we all know the types of shots he plays. And the way he hit those sixes, I don’t think any other player can hit a shot like that off my bowling. If Dinesh Karthik or Hardik Pandya would’ve hit those sixes, I would’ve been hurting but those came off Kohli’s bat and he is a different class altogether," said the Pakistani pacer. 

With India needing 28 runs to win in the final over, Rauf bowled the penultimate over, knowing that he had to give something to fight for to Mohammad Nawaz, who is a spinner by trade. 

READ| Bangladesh vs India ODI, Test series: Squads, schedule, venue, live streaming details - All you need to know

"Look, India required 31 off the last 12 balls. I had given away only three runs off four deliveries. I knew Nawaz was bowling the last over, he is a spinner and I had tried to leave at least four big boundaries for him and leave at least more than 20 runs," stated the 28-year-old. 

He further added, "And since 28 were required off eight balls, I had bowled three slower balls and he was deceived. I had only bowled one quick ball out of four." Despite the best efforts of Pakistani bowlers, India were able to chip away with a win, but were beaten by England in the semifinal, while Pakistan also lost to England, in the final. 

