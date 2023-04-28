‘If Dhoni isn’t coming to bat….' unhappy fans show disappointment after RR defeat CSK by 32 runs

Source: Twitter

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings lost their 3rd match of the season when they met Rajasthan Royals in the 37th match of IPL 2023. Batting first Sanju Samson and Co posted a huge total of 202 runs after a terrific start from the southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal (77 off 43). In a tall run chase CSK got a slow start as LSG bowlers didn’t let batters open their arms. After 10.4 overs Men in Yellow were 4 down with only 73 runs on board. Chennai needed to score with at least a rate of 14 runs per over and fans were expecting skipper MS Dhoni to come to the crease and take responsibilities on his shoulder. But Dhoni sent Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja ahead of him and the required run rate shot up to 22 in the last two overs which was quite impossible to achieve. Shivam Dube and Rvindra Jadeja, who were on the crease, struggled to hit boundaries and ended up being on a losing side.

With limited balls that Dhoni has played this season, he has looked in good hitting form and according to fans he could have at least tried to come on the crease during the chase. Netizens erupted on Twitter with disappointment after their favourite never showed up to bat which resulted in 32 runs defeat. A user wrote, “Dhoni should have come to bat before Jadega”. Another user wrote, “What has happened to Dhoni man. He should be in, whenever a wicket falls after the 13th over. It feels like he himself doesn’t want to bat this season”

It has been a story this season for the skipper as he has pulled himself down the order and hardly comes to bat, which was not the case in previous seasons.