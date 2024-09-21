Twitter
'Idhar ayega ek...': Rishabh Pant turns MS Dhoni, helps Bangladesh captain with field set-up during 1st Test

Pant and Gill both achieved centuries, establishing a challenging target of 515 runs for Bangladesh to pursue after India declared at 287 runs.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 05:39 PM IST

'Idhar ayega ek...': Rishabh Pant turns MS Dhoni, helps Bangladesh captain with field set-up during 1st Test
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
With India in a commanding position, Pant amusingly started helping Bangladesh set their field while he was at the crease, a gesture reminiscent of Dhoni's strategic field placements during the 2019 ODI World Cup.

As Pant continued his innings at 12*, partnering with the impressive Shubman Gill, the duo forged a strong partnership that propelled India's score beyond 400. In a lighthearted moment captured by the stump mic, Pant could be heard offering fielding suggestions to Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

"Arey idhar aayega ek. Idhar kam fielder hai (Hey, put a fielder here. There aren't many fielders here)," he quipped, pointing towards mid-wicket.

On Day 3, Pant showcased his exceptional talent by scoring his 12th Test fifty after a performance of 39 in the first innings. He left the visitors frustrated with his trademark shots and impressive display of skill.

The left-hander began the innings steadily, taking his time to settle in before unleashing his full potential. The turning point came when he confidently hit off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a boundary around the first drinks break of the day. Once he reached his fifty, Pant exhibited his unique and powerful shots that have become synonymous with his style of play.

Despite being dropped on 72 by Najmul Hossain Shanto off Shakib Al Hasan, Pant continued to dominate the session as India added 124 runs.

Pant and Gill both achieved centuries, establishing a challenging target of 515 runs for Bangladesh to pursue after India declared at 287 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the second innings. Gill concluded with an unbeaten score of 119, while Pant scored 109, highlighting India's dominance as they approached Day 4 in Chennai.

