This cricket board mocks BCCI for Ind vs Ban Kanpur test, says, 'if BCCI have funds…'

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 04:30 PM IST

    Criticism of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been rampant on social media, with many labelling Green Park as “the worst venue” for international matches. Fans have expressed their discontent over what they perceive as outdated facilities and inadequate drainage systems that failed to handle even light rain.

    Adding to the irony, Iceland Cricket took to social media to mock the BCCI, suggesting that if India had volcanic ash soil like that found in Iceland, their outfield would drain quickly. This humorous jab highlights the ongoing frustrations surrounding the match and has resonated with cricket fans who appreciate such light-hearted commentary amidst serious issues.

    The ongoing Test match between India and Bangladesh at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium has turned into a source of frustration for fans and players alike, as poor drainage conditions led to the abandonment of play for two consecutive days. Despite no rain on the third day, officials called off the match due to a wet outfield, raising serious concerns about the stadium's infrastructure.

    On Day 1, only 35 overs were bowled before rain interrupted play, and the second day was completely washed out. The situation worsened on the third day when umpires decided against resuming play after multiple inspections revealed wet patches, particularly at the bowler's end. This decision left fans who had gathered at the stadium disappointed and angry, as they had hoped for some cricket action.

    Iceland Cricket has been heavily active on social media, especially X, and is famous for roasting different cricket boards and cricketers. They use a lot of humour and sarcasm in their tweets and are a favourite among cricket lovers that enjoy their take on serious issues in the game.

