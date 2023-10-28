Headlines

ICC World Cup 2023: The semifinal race unfolds, Who stands where?

World Cup 2023: The semifinal race unveiled - Current standings and contenders `

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 06:55 AM IST

As the ICC World Cup 2023 reaches its midway point, the competition is heating up, and the four frontrunners for a spot in the semifinals are starting to emerge. While the top teams are solidifying their positions, the possibility of major upsets looms, potentially reshuffling the rankings. After five matches each, six wins out of nine in the round-robin stage can be considered a safe bet, while seven wins virtually guarantee a spot in the knockout stage. At present, India is the closest to achieving the six-win mark, having won all five of their matches.

In contrast, England and Pakistan, two prominent cricketing nations, find themselves at risk of an early exit. They face must-win situations against India and South Africa, respectively, in their upcoming matches to keep their hopes of reaching the semifinals alive England, the defending champions, suffered their fourth defeat in five matches, including a surprising loss to Sri Lanka Meanwhile, Pakistan, the 1992 World Cup winners, have faced three consecutive defeats including a stunning loss to Afghanistan. Australia, despite starting with two losses, has made a remarkable comeback and currently holds the fourth spot. South Africa remains strong at No. 2, while New Zealand occupies the third position, with their only loss so far coming against India. As things stand, unbeaten India appears to be the closest to securing a semifinal berth.

The Bottom Half

In the 25th match of the 48-game tournament, England, the title-holders, found themselves in a dire situation after an eight-wicket loss to Sri Lanka England and the Netherlands share a similar record, with just one win in five matches, and they currently occupy the last two positions. England narrowly stays ahead of the Dutch at No. 10, Bangladesh also has just one win in five matches, their only victory being against Afghanistan, and they hold the 8th position in the standings primarily due to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR) compared to the bottom two

The Mid Table:

Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have each secured two wins in five matches and are separated by NRR Sri Lanka, the 1996 World Cup winners, currently hold the 5th spot, with Pakistan at No. 6 and Afghanistan at No. 7. These mid-table teams all have four points each, with Australia, currently in 4th place, only two points ahead. This makes the battle for the semifinals intense, and any further slip-ups could be costly.

Afghanistan has demonstrated their ability to take on challenges by defeating England and Pakistan, and they are eager to secure their first-ever semifinal qualification. England faces a daunting task in their must-win clash against India, who are in superb form, on October 29 A defeat would effectively end their semifinal hopes. Pakistan is in a similar situation as they face a high-flying South Africa on Friday. A loss here would push Bahar Azam's team closer to elimination.

The Top Half

The teams currently occupying the top four spots have been the most consistent with the exception of Australia's initial two losses followed by three consecutive wins. South Africa and New Zealand are tied with 8 points each, separated by NRR, with South Africa having a superior +2.370 compared to New Zealand's -1.481. India's NRR, currently at +1.353, lags behind both New Zealand and South Africa.

However, they hold a two-point lead at the top of the standings. Another win for the Indian team would likely secure their place in the semifinals.

