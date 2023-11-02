Headlines

ICC World Cup 2023: Star wicketkeeper batter returns home for personal reasons as Bangladesh's campaign ends

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 06:48 PM IST

Following Bangladesh's early exit from the ICC World Cup 2023 due to a seven-wicket loss to Pakistan on October 31, the team faces more upheaval. Opening batsman Litton Das has temporarily returned home, citing personal reasons. It has been revealed that Litton Das and his wife are expecting their first child, compelling Das to be by her side during this significant moment.

Rabeed Imam, the media and communications manager for the Bangladesh Cricket Board, commented, "Due to a family emergency, Litton has taken a leave of absence and will rejoin the team ahead of their training session scheduled for November 3 in Delhi. Litton is expected to be back in action for Bangladesh when they face Sri Lanka on November 6 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi."

In contrast to some of his Bangladeshi teammates, Litton Das had a noteworthy performance in the World Cup, amassing 235 runs, including two half-century scores. However, today, it was also announced that Australia's Mitchell Marsh will be traveling back to Australia due to personal reasons, and he will miss the upcoming match against England on November 4. While Litton is expected to rejoin the squad in the coming days, Marsh's return timeline remains uncertain.

Bangladesh has endured a challenging World Cup campaign, currently ranking ninth on the table with only one victory in seven matches. Their focus now shifts to securing a top-eight finish to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

