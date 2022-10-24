Search icon
ICC World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe wins the toss against South Africa, opts to bat first

In the 18th match of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 01:48 PM IST

South Africa vs Zimbabwe

Speaking at the toss, Zimbabwe's skipper Craig Ervaine said, "We will have a bat. Getting runs on the board will be a good start, the wicket will quicken up as the game goes on. Having played a few games, hopefully we will start off well. No changes for us. We had an incredible week and got some really important games coming up and hopefully we can put another good performance tonight.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma seemed happy with bowling first and said, " We would have bowled first. We got four pacers and one spinner today. KG, Nortje, Parnell and Lungi and the one spinner in Kesh (Maharaj). The preparations have been good and looking forward to it. We got strong belief and confidence in our ability, we come into this tournament with good understanding and we will try to play our best cricket".

Zimbabwe vs South Africa playing XI

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

