ICC World Cup 2022: Bowlers lead West Indies as they beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs in their second qualifying game

Zimbabwe will be mightily disappointed with the way they lost the game. They couldn't finish on a high with the ball but with the bat, they started off in fine fashion with both Wesley Madhevere and Regis Chakabva getting out of the box quickly.

Chakabva did fall soon but Madhevere kept on attacking. Once Tony Munyonga fell, Zimbabwe completely lost the plot and gave away 4 wickets for just 17 runs and that put them under a lot of pressure. There was a late onslaught from Luke Jongwe that breathed life back into the chase but it wasn't enough.

West Indies seem to have turned on a new leaf with this victory and the manner in which they have got over the line will give them a lot of self-belief. They managed to get over 150 runs and then came the hostility from Alzarri Joseph who was simply sensational.

The likes of Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein and Obed McCoy too bowled well in the middle phase and kept on picking up wickets. Joseph finished with 4 wickets and Holder ended with 3 as he got the final wicket as well. West Indies have the points on the board and will go into their final group game with momentum on their side.

Earlier in the game, Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first and the top order did get off to a decent start. Kyle Mayers and Evin Lewis both fell after getting into double figures but Johnson Charles managed to hit his way out of trouble.

The middle order yet again disappointed but Rovman Powell did manage to get in a few big hits towards the fag end of the innings which ensured that the Windies got a defendable total on board. Blessing Muzarabani and Sikandar Raza starred with the ball for Zimbabwe with Sean Williams bowling decently as well.