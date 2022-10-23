ICC World Cup 2022: India wins the toss and opts to field first against Pakistan, Ashwin included in playing XI

India vs Pakistan

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to field first in their 1st match of the ICC T20 World Cup against Pakistan.

Speaking at the toss the Indian skipper said, "We are going to the field first. Looks like a good pitch, it's always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take its advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully, we'll entertain them (the crowd). We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners."

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam said, "Toss is not in our hands, but we would have liked to bowl first as well. We'll try to post around 160-170. We have prepared well, and we are ready for this big game. We had a T20 series back home (against England), and we played a tri-series in New Zealand, so we are prepared. We have three fast bowlers and two spinners.

India vs Pakistan playing XI

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah