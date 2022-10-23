Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

ICC World Cup 2022: India wins the toss and opts to field first against Pakistan, Ashwin included in playing XI

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to field first and the Indian team will be going ahead with 2 spinners and 3 fast bowlers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2022: India wins the toss and opts to field first against Pakistan, Ashwin included in playing XI
India vs Pakistan

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to field first in their 1st match of the ICC T20 World Cup against Pakistan.

Speaking at the toss the Indian skipper said, "We are going to the field first. Looks like a good pitch, it's always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take its advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully, we'll entertain them (the crowd). We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners."

READ: T20 World Cup's leading wicket taker Wanindu Hasaranga has most bizarre bowling action, netizens react

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam said, "Toss is not in our hands, but we would have liked to bowl first as well. We'll try to post around 160-170. We have prepared well, and we are ready for this big game. We had a T20 series back home (against England), and we played a tri-series in New Zealand, so we are prepared. We have three fast bowlers and two spinners.

India vs Pakistan playing XI

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja, Vivek Oberoi, Amrita Rao bring Bappa home
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks like princess in silk saree, photos go viral
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched in India at Rs 4.04 crore, see images
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Spot the perfectly camouflaged snake in THIS image
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.