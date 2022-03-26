ICC Women's World Cup: With India, England level on points, how can Mithali Raj's side qualify for semis?

India Women's team find themselves in a precarious position in the league table. With 6 points to their credit, Mithali Raj and Co are level on points with defending champions England at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

Having played 6 games each, both teams need a win to secure their passage into the next round, the semifinals of the World Cup.

While India will play their next game against South Africa, who are second placed in the league table, and have lost just once throughout the tournament, England will square off against Bangladesh, the debutants who could win just one game and are currently sitting second from bottom.

Laura Woolvaardt or Rachael Haynes?

Meg Lanning or Harmanpreet Kaur?

Shabnim Ismail or Sophie Ecclestone?



Who will you be choosing in your Upstox Most Valuable Team at #CWC22?https://t.co/QCy9glJshN — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 26, 2022

Understandably, India have a much more difficult proposition at hand, but that doesn't mean that we have lesser chances of reaching the semifinals. West Indies are on 7 points, so if India register a win on Sunday, they will qualify at the expense of the Carribean side.

With India, England level on points, how can Mithali Raj's side qualify for semis?

While India are expected to have a hard time against South Africa, the Proteas aren't unbeatable. Winning against Sune Luus' side would ensure a safe passage to the next round. Currently, the Indian eves trail England on net run rate.

With two games to go and two semi-final spots up for grabs, the #CWC22 table makes for an interesting read. pic.twitter.com/Ss1AqagO0O — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 26, 2022

With both teams level on points, the team which has a better net run rate after 7 games will progress to the semis. Hence, because England have a net run rate of +o.778, they have an advantage over India, who have a net run rate of +0.768.

We're talking fine margins here, but that's what counts on a big stage like the World Cup. So, in brief, Mithali Raj and Co will hope to win against South Africa, if they win, then even if England beat Bangladesh, both India and England go into the semis.

West Indies hence will be hoping that either India or England can falter so that they get a chance.