ICC Women's World Cup team of the tournament unveiled: Check list of Indian players who are in it

CRICKET
After the conclusion of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, the apex cricket body has unveiled the Team of the Tournment, which includes three Indian star players. Check them out.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday unveiled its Women's Cricket World Cup Team of the Tournament, which includes three Indian star players. Yes, you read it right! These three players include Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and CWC 2025's Player of the Tournament, Deepti Sharma. India's vice captain Smriti Mandhana and South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt are in the opening pair in the list. Interestingly, Wolvaardt has been named as the captain of the side, as she ended the CWC 2025 as the leading run-scorer with a tally of 571 runs, which she scored at an average of 71.37, including two centuries and three fifties.
Another South African player, Marizanne Kapp, is included in the World Cup Team of the Tournament, who scored 208 runs and scalped 12 wickets.
In the ICC Women's World Cup Team of the Tournament, Pakistan's wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz is also included, who was responsible for eight dismissals, including four catches and four stumpings.
Laura Wolvaardt (C)
Smriti Mandhana
Jemimah Rodrigues
Marizanne Kapp
Ashleigh Gardner
Deepti Sharma
Annabel Sutherland
Nadine de Klerk
Sidra Nawaz
Alana King
Sophie Ecclestone