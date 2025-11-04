FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

ICC Women's World Cup team of the tournament unveiled: Check list of Indian players who are in it

After the conclusion of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, the apex cricket body has unveiled the Team of the Tournment, which includes three Indian star players. Check them out.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 04:25 PM IST

ICC Women's World Cup team of the tournament unveiled: Check list of Indian players who are in it
Three Indian players are in the list of ICC Women's World Cup team
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday unveiled its Women's Cricket World Cup Team of the Tournament, which includes three Indian star players. Yes, you read it right! These three players include Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and CWC 2025's Player of the Tournament, Deepti Sharma. India's vice captain Smriti Mandhana and South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt are in the opening pair in the list. Interestingly, Wolvaardt has been named as the captain of the side, as she ended the CWC 2025 as the leading run-scorer with a tally of 571 runs, which she scored at an average of 71.37, including two centuries and three fifties.

 

Another South African player, Marizanne Kapp, is included in the World Cup Team of the Tournament, who scored 208 runs and scalped 12 wickets.

 

In the ICC Women's World Cup Team of the Tournament, Pakistan's wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz is also included, who was responsible for eight dismissals, including four catches and four stumpings.

 

ICC Women's Team of the Tournament

 

Laura Wolvaardt (C)

Smriti Mandhana

Jemimah Rodrigues

Marizanne Kapp

Ashleigh Gardner

Deepti Sharma

Annabel Sutherland

Nadine de Klerk

Sidra Nawaz

Alana King

Sophie Ecclestone

