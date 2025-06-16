International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the complete fixtures of the upcoming Women's World Cup 2025, which is to be hosted by India from September 30. Check it out here.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) finally unveiled the complete schedule for the much-awaited Women's World Cup 2025, which is slated to be held in India. The host nation will take on Sri Lanka in the opening game of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on September 30 in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the defending champions Australia will open their campaign against the T20 World Champions, New Zealand on October 1 in Indore. The upcoming tournament will be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2. Five cities across the two South Asian nations will host all the games, which include Bengaluru, Vizag, Indore, Guwahati, and Colombo.

One semi-final is scheduled to be played in Bengaluru, with the other to be played in either Colombo or Guwahati, depending on Pakistan's progress in the tournament. The Final will be played on November 2 in either Bengaluru or Colombo. Ahead of the commencement of the tournament, all teams will play two warm-up matches each, starting September 24.

Check complete fixtures of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 here:

Sept 30: India vs Sri Lanka - Bengaluru

Oct 1: Australia vs New Zealand - Indore

Oct 2: Bangladesh vs Pakistan - Colombo

Oct 3: England vs South Africa - Bengaluru

Oct 4: Australia vs Sri Lanka - Colombo

Oct 5: India vs Pakistan - Colombo

Oct 6: New Zealand vs South Africa - Indore

Oct 7: England vs Bangladesh - Guwahati

Oct 8: Australia vs Pakistan - Colombo

Oct 9: India vs South Africa - Vizag

Oct 10: New Zealand vs Bangladesh - Vizag

Oct 11: England vs Sri Lanka - Guwahati

Oct 12: India vs Australia - Vizag

Oct 13: South Africa vs Bangladesh - Vizag

Oct 14: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - Colombo

Oct 15: England vs Pakistan - Colombo

Oct 16: Australia vs Bangladesh - Vizag

Oct 17: South Africa vs Sri Lanka - Colombo

Oct 18: New Zealand vs Pakistan - Colombo

Oct 19: India vs England - Indore

Oct 20: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Colombo

Oct 21: South Africa vs Pakistan - Colombo

Oct 22: Australia vs England - Indore

Oct 23: India vs New Zealand - Guwahati

Oct 24: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Colombo

Oct 25: Australia vs South Africa - Indore

Oct 26: England vs New Zealand - Guwahati

Oct 26: India vs Bangladesh - Bengaluru

Oct 29: Semi-Final 1 - Guwahati/Colombo

Oct 30: Semi-Final 2 - Bengaluru

Nov 2: FINAL - Bengaluru/Colombo