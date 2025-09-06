ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan team likely to pull out of opening ceremony in Guwahati

The opening ceremony of the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup is scheduled to be held before the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati on September 30.

Pakistan women's team, which will be visiting India for the ICC World Cup 2025, will not be participating in the opening ceremony of the tournament, scheduled to be held in Guwahati on September 30. The grand opening is set to take place before the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka. Popular Indian singer Shreyas Ghoshal will embrace the stage with her soulful voice at the ceremony. As per a recent report by Geo News, neither Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana nor any other representative from their team will be travelling to India to attend the opening ceremony.

Reason behind Pakistan's decision of not attending opening ceremony

The main reason behind this decision of the Pakistan women's team is the ongoing turmoil in the geopolitical relations between the two neighbouring nations. Earlier this year, Pakistan hosted the 2025 Champions Trophy, but Team India refused to visit the host nation, and all their matches were held in Dubai.

Similarly, in the upcoming women's ODI World Cup, all Pakistan's fixtures will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. If Pakistan reach the semi-finals and finals stage of the tournament, then these matches will be held in Colombo, else in India.

Pakistan women's squad for ICC World Cup 2025

Fatima Sana (C)

Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (VC)

Sidra Nawaz (WK)

Aliya Riaz

Diana Baig

Eyman Fatima

Nashra Sundhu

Natalia Parvaiz

Omaima Sohail

Rameen Shamim

Sadaf Shamas

Sadia Iqbal

Shawaal Zulfiqar

Sidra Amin

Syeda Aroob Shah