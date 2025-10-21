ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Major blow to Australia ahead of England game as skipper Alyssa Healy ruled out due to....

The women's cricket team of Australia is all set to lock horns with England on Wednesday, October 22, and ahead of the high-voltage game, the team suffered a major blow as their star batter is set to miss the upcoming game. Here's why.

Ahead of the high-voltage game in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, a piece of bad news has arrived for the Australian side. Their skipper, Alyssa Healy, has been ruled out of the next game against England on Wednesday, October 22, after sustaining a minor calf strain during a training session on Saturday. Not only this, she will also be evaluated for Australia's final group stage match against South Africa, which will be played on October 25.

Who will lead Australia in Healy's absence?

In the absence of skipper Alyssa Healy, Tahila McGrath will step in to lead the Yellow Army, which has already secured a spot in the semi-final round in the ongoing tournament. For those unversed, Healy is also the leading run-getter for Australia so far, amassing 294 runs in four matches.

In the previous two games against India and Bangladesh, Healy smashed a hundred in each game, and the wicketkeeper batter even remained unbeaten in the Thursday game, which Australia won by 10 wickets.

Australia squad in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

Alyssa Healy (C/WK)

Darcie Brown

Ash Gardener

Kim Garth

Heather Graham

Alana King

Phoebe Litchfield

Tahila McGrath

Sophie Molineux

Beth Mooney

Ellyse Perry

Megan Schutt

Annabel Sutherland

Georgia Voll

Georgia Wareham