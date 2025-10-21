ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Major blow to Australia ahead of England game as skipper Alyssa Healy ruled out due to....

Amid tensions with Pakistan, Afghanistan strongly rejects India's role: 'These accusations are....'
CRICKET
The women's cricket team of Australia is all set to lock horns with England on Wednesday, October 22, and ahead of the high-voltage game, the team suffered a major blow as their star batter is set to miss the upcoming game. Here's why.
Ahead of the high-voltage game in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, a piece of bad news has arrived for the Australian side. Their skipper, Alyssa Healy, has been ruled out of the next game against England on Wednesday, October 22, after sustaining a minor calf strain during a training session on Saturday. Not only this, she will also be evaluated for Australia's final group stage match against South Africa, which will be played on October 25.
In the absence of skipper Alyssa Healy, Tahila McGrath will step in to lead the Yellow Army, which has already secured a spot in the semi-final round in the ongoing tournament. For those unversed, Healy is also the leading run-getter for Australia so far, amassing 294 runs in four matches.
In the previous two games against India and Bangladesh, Healy smashed a hundred in each game, and the wicketkeeper batter even remained unbeaten in the Thursday game, which Australia won by 10 wickets.
Alyssa Healy (C/WK)
Darcie Brown
Ash Gardener
Kim Garth
Heather Graham
Alana King
Phoebe Litchfield
Tahila McGrath
Sophie Molineux
Beth Mooney
Ellyse Perry
Megan Schutt
Annabel Sutherland
Georgia Voll
Georgia Wareham