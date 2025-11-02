FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 prize money: Full breakdown for winner, runner-up and other teams

The ICC has announced a record prize pool for the Women’s World Cup 2025. Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the winners, runners-up, and semifinalists — including how much each team will earn for their performance in this historic tournament.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 07:40 PM IST

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 prize money: Full breakdown for winner, runner-up and other teams
Indian women's cricket is on the verge of a pivotal moment, echoing the men's landmark victory in 1983, as the team led by Harmanpreet Kaur aims to break its ICC trophy drought against a strong South Africa in the Women's World Cup final this Sunday.

The 13th edition of the World Cup is set to introduce a new champion — with India making its third final appearance and South Africa competing for the first time — both teams having showcased extraordinary performances throughout the tournament. A victory could ignite an unprecedented wave of interest in women's cricket across India, motivating a new generation of girls to embrace the sport, potentially even more than the impact of the Women’s Premier League three seasons ago.

However, the hosts must swiftly recover from their emotionally taxing semifinal victory just three nights ago — a match that may have already labeled them as the “favourites.” Jemimah Rodrigues’ remarkable 127 not out and Harmanpreet’s determined 89, alongside an unusually inconsistent performance from seven-time champions Australia, propelled India into yet another final — a stage where they have faced heartbreak far too frequently.

Women's World Cup Prize Money breakdown

In terms of financial rewards, the ICC Women's World Cup will offer the largest prize money in the tournament's history. The champions will receive an increase from USD 1.32 million (Rs 11.65 crore) in the last edition to USD 4.48 million (Rs 39.55 crore). Overall, the eight-team tournament will see nearly a threefold rise in prize money, with the ICC announcing a total prize pool of USD 13.88 million (approximately Rs 122.5 crore) for this grand event.

In a significant development, the runners-up will now be awarded USD 2.24 million (approximately Rs 19.77 crore), marking a remarkable 273 per cent increase from the previous USD 600,000 (around Rs 5.30 crore). Meanwhile, the two semi-finalists who did not advance will each receive USD 1.12 million (approximately Rs 9.89 crore), a rise from last year's USD 300,000 (approximately Rs 2.65 crore). For every victory in the group stage, teams will earn USD 34,314 (around Rs 30.29 lakhs). Teams finishing in fifth and sixth place will take home USD 700,000 (approximately Rs 62 lakh), while those in seventh and eighth positions will earn USD 280,000 (around Rs 24.71 lakh). Each participating team is guaranteed a payout of USD 250,000 (approximately Rs 22 lakh).

Furthermore, it is reported that the BCCI is considering implementing an "equal pay" policy, with top officials contemplating granting the same financial reward to the women's squad as was given to the Rohit Sharma-led team after their victory in last year's T20 World Cup held in the Americas, according to PTI. The entire team, including players and support staff, received an impressive Rs 125 crore for their outstanding performance in the men's T20 World Cup, where they triumphed over South Africa in the final.

Also read| Women's World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma misses out on dream century in IND-W vs SA-W final, but wins hearts with fiery knock

Also read| Women's World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma misses out on dream century in IND-W vs SA-W final, but wins hearts with fiery knock
