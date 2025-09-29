ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Full schedule, format, venues, squads, live streaming and more

Ratan Tata's TCS forces 80,000 employees to resign? Details here
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, running from September 30 to November 2, 2025. It features eight teams competing in a round-robin format, with the top four advancing to the knockout stages, culminating in the final on November 2.
The 13th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is about to kick off on September 30. India and Sri Lanka are the co-hosts for this prestigious tournament. This marks the fourth time India has hosted the ICC showpiece event, having come close to winning the trophy twice before, with the most recent attempt in 2017 when the team, under the captaincy of Mithali Raj, narrowly lost a thrilling final to England at Lord's. The tournament will feature a total of 31 matches spread over 34 days.
The opening match of the tournament is set for Tuesday, September 30, while the final is planned for Sunday, November 2. All matches will start at 3 p.m. IST, except for the New Zealand vs England match on October 26, which will kick off at 11 a.m.
Teams and format
As the hosts, India has automatically qualified and will be accompanied by the top five teams from the Women’s Championship rankings: Australia, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, and South Africa.
The remaining spots were determined at the World Cup Qualifier held in Lahore, where Pakistan and Bangladesh successfully secured their places, finalizing the eight-team lineup.
A total of 31 matches will be played in a round-robin format, with the four highest-ranked teams moving on to the knockout stages. Each team will compete in seven matches during the group stage, and winning five of those games will likely ensure a spot in the semifinals.
Venues
Live telecast and streaming
The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.
Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare
Australia: Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham
England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (C), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (VC), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah. Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase. Reserves: Miane Smit
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya. Reserve: Inoshi Fernando
Full schedule
Round Robin Matches (All 3:00 PM IST):
September 30, Tuesday: India vs Sri Lanka - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
October 1, Wednesday: Australia vs New Zealand - Holkar Stadium, Indore
October 2, Thursday: Bangladesh vs Pakistan - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 3, Friday: England vs South Africa - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
October 4, Saturday: Australia vs Sri Lanka - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 5, Sunday: India vs Pakistan - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 6, Monday: New Zealand vs South Africa - Holkar Stadium, Indore
October 7, Tuesday: England vs Bangladesh - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
October 8, Wednesday: Australia vs Pakistan - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 9, Thursday: India vs South Africa - ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
October 10, Friday: New Zealand vs Bangladesh - ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
October 11, Saturday: England vs Sri Lanka - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 12, Sunday: India vs Australia - ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
October 13, Monday: South Africa vs Bangladesh - ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
October 14, Tuesday: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 15, Wednesday: England vs Pakistan - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 16, Thursday: Australia vs Bangladesh - ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
October 17, Friday: South Africa vs Sri Lanka - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 18, Saturday: New Zealand vs Pakistan - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 19, Sunday: India vs England - Holkar Stadium, Indore
October 20, Monday: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
October 21, Tuesday: South Africa vs Pakistan - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 22, Wednesday: Australia vs England - Holkar Stadium, Indore
October 23, Thursday: India vs New Zealand - DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
October 24, Friday: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 25, Saturday: Australia vs South Africa - Holkar Stadium, Indore
October 26, Sunday (Morning Match): England vs New Zealand - ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (11:00 AM IST)
October 26, Sunday (Afternoon Match): India vs Bangladesh - DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Knockout Stage (All 3:00 PM IST):
October 29, Wednesday: Semi-final 1 - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati OR R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 30, Thursday: Semi-final 2 - DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
November 2, Sunday: Final - DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai OR R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
