ICC Women's T20 World Cup: What happens if the semi-finals are washed out?

Four nations - India, South Africa, England and Australia - are all set to fight it out in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup double-header.

While the teams will be looking to progress to the finals, Sydney's weather could impact the semi-finals at the SCG.

According to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology, 5-15mm of rain could fall in Sydney on match day. There are chances of a thunderstorm too.

So what will happen if both the matches are washed out due to rain?

Semi-finalist?

While India will be facing England in the first semi-final, Australia will be taking on South Africa in the second match.

A minimum number of overs for the match to count?

While five overs per side is needed to constitute a T20 match, however, according to the ICC rules, 10 overs per side required.

According to this, the teams will need to be play at least 40 overs - 20 in each game - to get two results.

The nature of the double-header will mean there will only be a spare 30 minutes for both games before overs are lost due to rain.

Who play finals if both games are washed out?

If both games are washed out, then the highest-ranked team from the two groups will progress to the final.

While India finished on top of Group A, South Africa finished on top of Group B and the two would progress to play in the final.

Is there any reserve day for the semi-finals?

The ICC has not kept any reserve day if games are washed out due to rain. The two teams that progress to the final are required to travel from Sydney to Melbourne, the day after the semi-finals, ahead of Sunday's final at the MCG.

Is there a reserve day for the final?

As for the finals, there is a reserve day available. If the final is washed out at the MCG on Sunday with an option available to return on Monday.

However, the forecast looks good for Sunday in Melbourne with no rain in the forecast.