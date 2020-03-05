ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India enter maiden final as clash against England called off due to rain

INDIA enter their maiden final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020.

Unfortunate for England that they did not get a chance to fight for a spot as the match gets abandoned due to rain in Sydney. India will face either South Africa or defending champions Australia in the final.

India qualifies for the final by virtue of finishing higher on the points table. In the earlier seven editions, India never reached the final.

The Harmanpreet Kaur lead side were the only team to win all their group matches, finishing on top of Group A. The Indian eves first defeated Australia in the tournament opener and then went on to win against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

As for the tournament, there are no reserve days kept for the semi-finals and if both the matches are washed out, we will see two first-time finalists.

Talking about the match being called off, England skipper Heather Knight said it's "frustrating".

She said she did not want the World Cup to end this way. "Would have been good to have a reserve day perhaps. That loss to South Africa cost us. Not really, we expected to reach the semi-finals and that we did. Undone by the weather. Did feel like we had started to gain momentum in recent games and we were really ready for this semifinal," Knight said.

Not just the English skipper, even the Indian captain is unhappy as no reserve days were kept for the semi-finals. Harmanpreet said, "It is unfortunate not to get a game due to the weather. But that's how the rules go. In future, it would be nice to have a reserve day".

About the tournament as a whole and their group stage matches, the Indian skipper said, "From day one, we knew that we have to win all the games because if in case we don't get any play in the semifinals, it will be hard for us. Credit to the team, we wanted to win all the games and we did it. Everybody is looking in great touch".

Harmanpreet praised her players for their efforts. "Shafali and Smriti are giving us good starts, hoping they do it in the final too. Getting a good start is crucial because T20 is a short format and it's tough to come back once under pressure. We're looking positive in the nets, and looking to give our best. Unfortunately, both of us (her and Mandhana) couldn't produce the results but it's good to see others stepping up".