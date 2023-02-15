ICC Women's T20 World Cup, IND-W vs WI-W: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report

IND W vs WI W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

India Women will face West Indies Women in the ninth match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, February 15. India began the competition with a resounding victory over Pakistan, backed by outstanding batting performances from Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh. Smriti Mandhana could return to the top of the order, giving India the clear favourites to win the game.

In terms of the West Indies Women, they struggled in their first game against England Women. The squad buckled under pressure in the first innings, scoring only 135 runs in 20 overs. Following a seven-wicket defeat, West Indies must improve to move up the Group B points table from last position.

However, India will be mindful of the West Indies, who are led by Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews. The Windies have a capable and seasoned group to fall back on and will be confident of victory.

Match Details

IND-W vs WI-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 9

Date and Time: 15th February 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

India vs West Indies- Pitch Report

With a first-innings average of 135, the pitch is predicted to be a favourable one to bat on. Spinners have taken nearly 55% of the wickets at the venue during the event. With 25% of the wickets coming in the first six overs, the new ball might possibly provide some assistance.

India vs West Indies- Weather Report

The weather at the venue is projected to be slightly humid throughout the match, with humidity ranging from 69% to 78% during match hours. The temperature is expected to be approximately 22 degrees Celsius at the start of the game and to drop to 20 degrees Celsius near the finish. Throughout the match, a cloud cover of 21% to 31% is forecast. ​​​

Live Streaming Details

The IND-W vs WI-W match will be live-streamed on the Hotstar+ Disney app and website. Moreover, viewers in India can also catch the action live on the Star Sports network.

IND-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

